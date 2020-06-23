To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
23 June 2020
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2020
Effective from 1 July 2020, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2020: 0.2410% pa
DK0009519191, (22H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1690% pa
DK0009796948, (22H), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1090% pa
Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President,
Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,
tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
København V, DENMARK
FIXING OF COUPON RATES - Nykredit Realkredit - 23062020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Nykredit Realkredit A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: