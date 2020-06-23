To Nasdaq Copenhagen







FIXING OF COUPON RATES

23 June 2020

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2020

Effective from 1 July 2020, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2020: 0.2410% pa

DK0009519191, (22H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1690% pa

DK0009796948, (22H), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1090% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President,

Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,

tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment