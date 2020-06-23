RIO VISTA, Calif., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the groundbreaking of Club Liberty, the 4.5-acre amenity center at Summit at Liberty , a 55+ community, in Rio Vista, California.



Development is underway for Club Liberty, a $9 million amenity complex located within the gated Summit at Liberty community. At Club Liberty, residents will have endless opportunities for discovering new hobbies, socializing and staying active. This one-of-a-kind amenity center will include several gathering spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, a resort-style pool and a community garden.

Within Club Liberty, The Ranch House will serve as the central gathering space for homeowners to participate in activities with other residents. The Ranch House is also home to the Liberty House Café, several multi-purpose meeting spaces and a large covered patio complete with fire pit. Just outside of The Ranch House, eight bocce ball courts are positioned for residents to enjoy. For larger events such as celebrations or shows, homeowners will have access to the Events Barn. Inside the Events Barn, there is a craft room, a business lounge and an art studio. Near this area of Club Liberty is the community garden and potting shed where residents can enjoy a peaceful day of gardening; no green thumb required!

LGI is also pleased to announce the completion of the sport court complex at the Summit at Liberty. Located just a short walk from Club Liberty, the sport court complex includes two tennis courts and four pickle ball courts. The sport court complex includes restroom facilities and is available for the exclusive use of Summit at Liberty residents and their guests.

Staying active has never been easier than it is at Summit at Liberty. Residents can enjoy an afternoon walk on the scenic paths throughout the community or get in a workout at the fitness studio at Club Liberty. Inside, several cardio bikes, elliptical machines and treadmills, as well as an area for weight lifting and stretching, are all waiting. Within steps of the fitness studio, the community pool and pool house are located for gathering with neighbors and enjoying a day of relaxation.

Summit at Liberty offers a variety of single-story homes that have been thoughtfully designed with open layouts, low-maintenance yards, large covered patios and incredible upgrades. Every home at Summit at Liberty will feature LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package showcasing the modern designs and luxurious finishes that homebuyers desire.

To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Summit at Liberty information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. New homes in this community start in the $380s. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (877) 899-1091 ext 686.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d26b64ca-8c47-4fc6-a654-c9c5b63939ff