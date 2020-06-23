BUFFALO, N.Y., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced the promotion of Teresa Bair, Esq. to Executive Officer as General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Administration. She will report to Athenex’s Chief Executive Officer.



Ms. Bair, who has more than 23 years of private and in-house legal experience, advances from the position of Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs and Administration. Since joining Athenex in 2015, she has held various roles with increasing responsibility. As General Counsel, she will continue overseeing all legal matters of the Company worldwide and serving as Corporate Secretary to the Board of Directors. As Senior Vice President, Administration, Ms. Bair will lead administration and government relations for U.S. operations and work closely with the Company’s senior management team across the globe.

“Teresa’s valuable legal counsel and unmatched corporate knowledge and experience have made her an institutional asset to Athenex,” stated Dr. Johnson Lau, Athenex’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “She is involved in every aspect of the business and remains fully dedicated to the achievement of our corporate objectives. Teresa will also continue to play a critical role in advising the Board and leadership team on legal and corporate governance matters. We are delighted to expand her role to that of an Executive Officer and we are confident she will continue to be a strong and prominent leader within Athenex.”

Ms. Bair added, “All of us at Athenex are driven by the prospect of creating new paradigms in the treatment of cancer. I am excited to take on a new role as Executive Officer and General Counsel as we execute on our mission of bringing innovative cancer treatments to the market and improving health outcomes globally.”

Prior to joining Athenex, Ms. Bair was a partner at Harris Beach PLLC, a nationally recognized law firm, where she successfully represented and advised business clients, including Fortune 500 companies, on complex and diverse matters. She serves on the Boards of Directors of BirchBioMed Inc., the University at Buffalo Law Alumni Association, and the Western New York Women’s Foundation, as well as the Advisory Boards of Varia Ventures and the Buffalo Institute for Genomics & Data Analytics. She received her law degree (JD) from University at Buffalo School of Law, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer.

