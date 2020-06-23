ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, today announced the launch of Perseus, the company’s latest software release.
In the Q2 software release, PlanSource is introducing some of its boldest innovations yet. Exciting new Boost API integrations with Guardian Life and The Hartford, bringing clarity to the employee and HR experience and significant changes to Guided Renewal to promote a successful open enrollment season. The Perseus release was launched on June 11, 2020, to all PlanSource customers and partners.
Updates in the Perseus include features focused on providing a more modern customer experience as part of PlanSource Boost:
Enhancements influenced by PlanSource customers and partners include features to provide a more convenient and streamlined experience for employees and HR teams such as:
PlanSource launches major software releases four times a year and conducts ongoing updates and minor enhancements as needed throughout the year. More details about the Perseus release can be found at http://www.plansource.com/release. The full PlanSource product release schedule is located at www.plansource.com/releases.
About PlanSource
PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employers and their employees. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.
PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Guardian® is a registered trademark of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, New York, NY
The Hartford® is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including underwriting companies Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company and Hartford Fire Insurance Company. Home Office is Hartford, CT.
PlanSource
Orlando, Florida, UNITED STATES
PlanSource_Logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: