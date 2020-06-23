Sista Chat started as a passion project for the New York sisters to learn about the entertainment industry as well as share stories of successful creatives amidst the COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter pandemic. The actresses wanted to express themselves as creatives, but they aimed to create a platform in which their demographic could hear and learn from successful personalities. Sista Chat Season one includes guest appearances by comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, comedian Affion Crockett, Broadway star Elijah Ahmad Lewis and many more. Sista Chat is currently being recorded weekly via Instagram Live. Upcoming guest appearances includes R&B sensation Chantè Moore

New York City , June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sister duo Sydney and Ame celebrates success with Sista Chat, a weekly Instagram live entertainment and culture-based talk show highlighting men, women, and children and their successes in the business, entertainment, and lifestyle industries. Each episode of Sista Chat was recorded in real-time via the girls' Instagram Fan Page and edited to live on the official Instagram page for the show @Sistachatlive.

"Each and every one of our interviews is special…" the actress said to 'Times Of Start-Up' Magazine when asked about their favorite guest thus far. They followed up by discussing how the vulnerability of Elijah Ahmad Lewis had touched them. The girls loved the Broadway stars' ability to open up to them. ﻿

About Sydney and Ame

Sydney, at 15 years old, excels at both academics and extracurriculars, including Acting, Singing, Basketball, and Swimming. Besides co-hosting "Sista Chat," her likes include Modeling, Korean Pop (especially BTS she is even learning to speak Korean), the TV show "Lucifer," going to Broadway shows, and traveling; she and Ame have been to places like Mauritius, Lake Como, Dubai, and Oman!

Ame, in 7th grade, is a sports and music freak. Ame loves to Swim, run track and play Basketball (a big fan of Steph Curry) & Football (Follows the Dallas Cowboys). She Models listens to Pop Music (especially Bruno Mars) and is a fantastic singer herself. Ame also enjoys going to Broadway shows, co-hosting "Sista Chat," and accompanying her sister on amazing adventures to far off lands! These exciting young entertainers bring a fresh flavor to your daily supply of quarantine video monotony with "Sista Chat." Tune in every day for more fire!

For more information on Sydney and Ame interview with Tiffany Haddish please visit the official Sista Chat Live Instagram page.﻿﻿



Attachment