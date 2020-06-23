BOSTON, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the tenant experience platform for commercial office buildings, announced today that Frank Supovitz, the former SVP of Events for the National Football League, will partner with HqO to provide consulting services for commercial real estate owners and operators on how to design their property experience to optimize for a changing landscape in the era of COVID-19 and increased digitization.



“Frank has over thirty years of experience in the sports and entertainment events industry,” said Chase Garbarino, CEO of HqO. “He will be a huge asset to our clients by helping them create world-class experiences for their tenants, in a world that is coming to rely more and more on technology and digitization to produce those experiences.”

Following the recent launch of HqOS, the operating system for commercial office buildings, the experience design consulting partnership aims to connect the art of tenant experience with the science of the HqOS technology platform. Supovitz will provide select HqO customers with design principles for engagement and increased satisfaction with the office experience. “There was a remarkable transformation in the sports business when venues and teams realized they were not in the business of selling tickets,” said Supovitz, “but rather, in the delivery of a seamless, engaging customer experience across the whole of game day. What’s so exciting about HqO and its forward-thinking clients is their acknowledgment that the commercial real estate industry is really in the workday experience business. The content, quality, and differentiation of that experience can convert tenants into fans of your building.” Supovitz is the founder of Fast Traffic Events and Entertainment, an event management and consulting company based in New York and founded in 2014. Prior to that, he served as the Senior Vice President, Events for the National Football League from 2005 to 2014, overseeing the growth of the Super Bowl and the NFL Draft. Prior to the NFL, Supovitz led the National Hockey League’s Events & Entertainment department, and was the Director of Special Events for Radio City Music Hall Productions. He is the author of “What To Do When Things Go Wrong,” published by McGraw-Hill in 2019.

About Frank Supovitz

For more than 30 years, award-winning event producer Frank Supovitz has been at the helm of some of the world's most prestigious, widely-viewed and well-attended sports and entertainment events. He founded Fast Traffic Events & Entertainment in 2014, an event management and consulting company based in New York. Fast Traffic's recent clients include Indianapolis Motor Speedway, New York City's South Street Seaport, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Major League Soccer, and Australia's National Rugby League, among others.

Supovitz served as Senior Vice President, Events for the National Football League, overseeing the meteoric growth of the Super Bowl and the NFL Draft between 2005 and 2014. Prior to joining the NFL, he led the National Hockey League's Events & Entertainment department from 1992 to 2005. Together with the Edmonton Oilers, Supovitz developed the NHL Heritage Classic in 2003, the first stadium-based outdoor pro hockey game and forerunner of the spectacularly successful NHL Winter Classic. Supovitz also served as director of special events for Radio City Music Hall Productions, and his past credits include the Presidential Bicentennial Procession in New York, the 1990 Goodwill Games Welcoming Ceremonies in Seattle; the Stanford University Centennial, and the Bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia.

Supovitz is the author of "What To Do When Things Go Wrong," published in 2019 by McGraw-Hill, and the co-author of "The Sports Event Management & Marketing Playbook, 2nd edition" (Wiley, 2013). Frank received an honorary PhD in Sports, Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University in 2003 and was inducted into the Event Industry Hall of Fame in 2006. In 2014, he was honored as New York University's Cal Ramsey Distinguished Lecturer. He was a featured character on NFL Full Contact, a six-episode documentary on NFL events that aired on truTV (2010) and in 60 Minutes Sports' behind-the-scenes episode on Super Bowl XLVII on Showtime (2013). Frank also appeared in a cameo role as himself in the Ivan Reitman-directed feature film, Draft Day (2014).

About HqO

For owners and operators of commercial real estate, HqO is an integrated tenant experience platform and strategy solution that strengthens relationships with current and prospective tenants, unlocking business value for owners while bringing property management, marketing, and leasing teams closer to their customers.

For tenants, HqO is an award-winning tenant experience mobile app — connecting employees to the communities in and around their building and empowering them with tools to control their workday.

HqO is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, and Paris. To learn more about HqO and request a software demo for your properties, visit www.hqo.co , and follow HqO on Twitter @HqOapp .