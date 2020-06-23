Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Live Music Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the live music market and it is poised to grow by $ 10.66 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The reports on the live music market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven the increased popularity of live events, growing affordability for high-priced event tickets, and high penetration of mobile devices and Internet. In addition, the increased popularity of live events is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The live music market analysis includes segments as revenue, genre and geographic landscapes. This study identifies evolution of mobile ticket sales as one of the prime reasons driving the live music market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The live music market covers the following areas:

Live Music Market sizing

Live Music Market forecast

Live Music Market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading live music market vendors that include Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., alliancetickets.com, Bassett Events Inc., Berkeley City Club, Brown Paper Tickets LLC, Cvent Inc., Eventbrite Inc., RazorGator LLC, Steinway Inc., and Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.. Also, the live music market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Other 1

Market segments

Comparison by Other1 placement

Tickets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other1

6. Market Segmentation by Other 2

Market segments

Comparison by Other2 placement

Pop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rock - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hip-hop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EDM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other2

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

alliancetickets.com

Bassett Events Inc.

Berkeley City Club

Brown Paper Tickets LLC

Cvent Inc.

Eventbrite Inc.

RazorGator LLC

Steinway Inc.

Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

