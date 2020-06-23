New York, USA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The abrupt rise of the coronavirus pandemic has imposed significant impact on the Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth. The rising implementation of strict rules about the safety of employees in the workspace is considerably leading to the growth of this market during the pandemic period. Even though various regions worldwide have imposed lockdown to restrain the spread of the pandemic, the personal protective equipment industry has observed optimistic growth. Furthermore, PPE companies have joined hands with the big medical device manufacturers to manufacture the personal protective products required for the prevention of this lethal disease. For example, the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) has teamed up with the federal government, which has placed orders for surgical N95s, surgical masks, and 500 million respirators. Besides, many people from developed and developing nations are adopting hygiene and safety measures to combat against COVID-19 catastrophe. For example, as per the data revealed by the Business Blog, the sale of safety glasses and masks have surged from 100% to 400%, since past few months. This indicates that the demand for personal protective equipment is amazingly growing. Additionally, businesses worldwide are implementing novel business strategies during this pandemic period. For instance, 3M, a significant PPE manufacturer has collaborated with Cummins to produce high-efficiency particulate filters known as Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs) to fight the COVID-19 crisis. These factors are anticipated to fuel the demand for PPEs across the global market, all through this pandemic period. Our reports include:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

The global personal protective equipment market is expected to generate a revenue of $93.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2026, stated a new report published by Research Dive. The report segments the global market depending on product and application. This report offers comprehensive analysis on drivers, opportunities, restraints, key segments, and major market players.

Factors Boosting the Market Growth

As per the report, substantial use of PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic period is expected to boost the growth of the global personal protective equipment market. On the other hand, increase in automation of the industrial processes and high costs of this equipment is likely to hinder the growth of the global market.

Eye & Face Protection Segment Expected to Experience Considerable Growth

Based on the product, the report classifies the global personal protective equipment market into fall protection, eye & face protection, hearing protection, respiratory protection, head protection, protective clothing, protective footwear, hand protection, and others. Among these, the eye & face protection segment is predicted to garner $16.0 million in 2026 and rise at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. As the eye & face protection equipment offers great safety, the demand for this equipment has increased significantly during the pandemic phase. Furthermore, several industries including manufacturing, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, forestry, and laboratory are benefiting from the usage of eye & face protection products.

Pharmaceutical Segment to Offer Rewarding Opportunities

By application, the report classifies the global personal protective equipment market into construction, manufacturing, transportation, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food, and, chemical. Among these, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to garner $17.5 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing importance for secure and safe workspace for employees of the pharmaceutical companies.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

Regionally, the report evaluates the personal protective equipment market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to garner $23.8 million in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the projected timeframe. This is mainly due to the growing number of the blue-collar workers, increasing focus on technical advances, considerably rising transportation & manufacturing industries, and growing consumer needs for PPE that offer safety without compromising fashion and appearance of individuals.

Top 10 Companies featured in Personal Protective Equipment Market Report:



ANSELL LTD. Honeywell International Inc Sioen Industries NV KCWW. DuPont. 3M MSA. Lakeland Industries, Inc. Alpha Pro Tech Radians, Inc.

These players are adopting strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and new product development in order to obtain a top position in the global industry.

