SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: VMW shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) prior to March 2019 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: VMW shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On April 1, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against VMware, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that VMware’s reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements, that the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.