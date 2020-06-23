Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Pooling Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global car pooling market.



This report focuses on car pooling market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the car pooling market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global car pooling market is expected to decline from $19.82 billion in 2019 to $16.10 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -18.77%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $29.70 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 22.65%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the car pooling? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Car Pooling global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider car pooling market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The car pooling market section of the report gives context. It compares the car pooling market with other segments of the car pooling market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, car pooling indicators comparison.

Major players in the car pooling market are Didi Chuxing, Dida Chuxing, Uber, Via Transportation, Lyft Line, Waze Carpool, Zimride, Carma, and Scoop Technologies.



The carpooling market consists of sales of carpooling which is also known as shared mobility is the most technologically advanced transportation system that enables users to book a short distance ride as and when needed. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the booking of the car by online carpooling platforms and app-based carpooling.



North America was the largest region in car pooling market in 2019. Automobile manufacturers are increasingly venturing into mobility services to cater to the growing demand for car-pooling services. For instance, major automobile manufacturers, namely BMW and Daimler have merged their car-sharing ventures to expand geographically in 2018. Similarly, in February 2020, Tesla announced plans to launch ride-sharing application. Automakers investing in carpooling applications will contribute to the growth of the market.



Complex policies of different countries are anticipated to limit the expansion of the carpooling industry during the next coming years. Stringent policies encumber the businesses and bounds the carpooling players to function smoothly. For instance, in 2019 the Government of India (GOI) enforced guidelines to ensure that carpooling is a no-profit no-loss service in order to help the citizens with Odd-Even policy that has been introduced to reduce the carbon emission. The transport ministry of India issued guidelines for private car owners for ride-sharing, which mandates the KYC for users and limits the maximum number of rides taken per day to four. Therefore, the government guidelines drafted by various countries are projected to act as a major restraint for the growth of the carpooling market during the forecast period.



In June 2018, BlaBlaCar, a French online marketplace for carpooling acquired Beepcar for undisclosed amount. BlaBlaCar committed for a partnership to promote its carpooling services through Mail.Ru's various platforms, which include social networking sites, instant messaging, search engines, and ecommerce portals. BeepCar is the online service of search of fellow travelers on automobile trips developed by Mail.Ru Group.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Car Pooling Market Characteristics



3. Car Pooling Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Car Pooling Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Car Pooling Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Car Pooling Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Car Pooling Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Car Pooling Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Car Pooling Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Car Pooling Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Car Pooling Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Car Pooling Market



7. China Car Pooling Market



8. India Car Pooling Market



9. Japan Car Pooling Market



10. Australia Car Pooling Market



11. Indonesia Car Pooling Market



12. South Korea Car Pooling Market



13. Western Europe Car Pooling Market



14. UK Car Pooling Market



15. Germany Car Pooling Market



16. France Car Pooling Market



17. Eastern Europe Car Pooling Market



18. Russia Car Pooling Market



19. North America Car Pooling Market



20. USA Car Pooling Market



21. South America Car Pooling Market



22. Brazil Car Pooling Market



23. Middle East Car Pooling Market



24. Africa Car Pooling Market



25. Car Pooling Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Car Pooling Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Car Pooling Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Didi Chuxing

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Uber

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Via Transportation

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Lyft Line

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Waze Carpool

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Car Pooling Market



27. Car Pooling Market Trends And Strategies



28. Car Pooling Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1015z3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900