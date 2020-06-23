Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Commercial Vehicles Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electric commercial vehicles market.



This report focuses on electric commercial vehicles market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the electric commercial vehicles market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global electric commercial vehicles market is expected to decline from $48.54 billion in 2019 to $40.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -16.06%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $96.85 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 21.8%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the electric commercial vehicles? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Electric Commercial Vehicles global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider electric commercial vehicles market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The electric commercial vehicles market section of the report gives context. It compares the electric commercial vehicles market with other segments of the electric commercial vehicles market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, electric commercial vehicles indicators comparison.

The electric commercial vehicles market consists of sales of electric commercial vehicles and related services. Electric commercial vehicles are electrically-powered, self-propelled electric vehicles used for transportation that helps reduce greenhouse gas releases (GHG) and pollution, that works with the help of both electric motors working in tandem. Electric commercial vehicles are used for the delivery of goods and for transport, such as passengers, that are powered by batteries and includes buses, trucks, vans and pick-up trucks.



Asia Pacific was the largest market in electric commercial vehicles market in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the forecast period.



Electric commercial vehicle companies are implementing strategic partnerships for the production of electric commercial vehicles. Strategic partnerships in electric commercial vehicles involves sharing of resources and expertise that enhances the product and multiplies the result. It attracts popularity from consumers and other stakeholders, helping to increase the investment while reducing costs. For instance, in 2020, in South Korea, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation strategically partnered and is investing 100 million (US $110 million) in a UK-based electric vehicle startup company 'Arrival' for developing electric commercial vehicles such as eco-friendly vans and commercial vehicles for logistics.



The electric commercial vehicles market covered in this report is segmented by propulsion type into BEV; PHEV; FCEV. It is also segmented by vehicle type into electric bus; electric truck; electric pick-up truck; electric van, by battery type into lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP); lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC); others and by technology into battery electric commercial vehicles; plug-in hybrids; hybrids; fuel cell electric commercial vehicles.



The growth of the electric commercial vehicle market is restrained by limited battery power and longer charging duration. For electric commercial vehicles, the range and performance of the battery is typically less powerful and has a limited range (60-100 miles per charge) and is considered suitable only for short-distance travel. The limited travel range of batteries of electric vehicles raises concerns among the consumers that their vehicles may run out of charge/power before reaching the destination. Longer charging duration is another major challenge for the market. Lack of availability of supercharging stations adds to the woes associated with the use of batteries in an electric vehicle.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Characteristics



3. Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, Segmentation By Propulsion Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, Segmentation By Battery Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.4. Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



7. China Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



8. India Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



9. Japan Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



10. Australia Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



11. Indonesia Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



12. South Korea Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



13. Western Europe Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



14. UK Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



15. Germany Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



16. France Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



17. Eastern Europe Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



18. Russia Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



19. North America Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



20. USA Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



21. South America Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



22. Brazil Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



23. Middle East Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



24. Africa Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



25. Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. BYD

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Proterra

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. AB Volvo

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Daimler AG

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Nissan

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electric Commercial Vehicles Market



27. Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Trends And Strategies



28. Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5fv8g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900