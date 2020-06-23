Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market is expected to decline from $1425.8 billion in 2019 to $1400.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $1757.6 billion in 2023.
The motor vehicle body, metal stamping, & other parts manufacturing market consists of sales of motor vehicle bodies, stamped motor vehicle metals, & other motor vehicle parts by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce motor vehicle stampings, such as fenders, tops, body parts, trim, and moldings or produce and/or rebuild motor vehicle parts and accessories (except motor vehicle gasoline engines and engine parts, motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment, motor vehicle steering and suspension components, motor vehicle brake systems, motor vehicle transmissions and power train parts, motor vehicle seating and interior trim, and motor vehicle stampings).
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market.
The current trend in motor vehicle body, metal stamping, & other parts market is the use of 3-D printer for manufacturing the motor vehicle body. With the help of rapid prototyping and special computer software, vehicle parts are designed and produced a model using 3-D printer. This technology increases productivity, reduces designing and production time, identifies flaws at a shorter time before the peoduction and hence reduces cost.
