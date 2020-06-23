Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market is expected to decline from $1425.8 billion in 2019 to $1400.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $1757.6 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market section of the report gives context. It compares the motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market with other segments of the motor vehicle parts manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts indicators comparison.

The motor vehicle body, metal stamping, & other parts manufacturing market consists of sales of motor vehicle bodies, stamped motor vehicle metals, & other motor vehicle parts by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce motor vehicle stampings, such as fenders, tops, body parts, trim, and moldings or produce and/or rebuild motor vehicle parts and accessories (except motor vehicle gasoline engines and engine parts, motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment, motor vehicle steering and suspension components, motor vehicle brake systems, motor vehicle transmissions and power train parts, motor vehicle seating and interior trim, and motor vehicle stampings).



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market.



The current trend in motor vehicle body, metal stamping, & other parts market is the use of 3-D printer for manufacturing the motor vehicle body. With the help of rapid prototyping and special computer software, vehicle parts are designed and produced a model using 3-D printer. This technology increases productivity, reduces designing and production time, identifies flaws at a shorter time before the peoduction and hence reduces cost.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Trends And Strategies



8. Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Metrics

11.1. Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market



13. Western Europe Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market



14. Eastern Europe Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market



15. North America Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market



16. South America Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market



17. Middle East Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market



18. Africa Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market



19. Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. Lindy Manufacturing

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. Alcoa Inc.

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. Acro

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance

19.3.4. Gestamp

19.3.4.1. Company Overview

19.3.4.2. Products And Services

19.3.4.3. Strategy

19.3.4.4. Financial Performance

19.3.5. Trans-Matic

19.3.5.1. Company Overview

19.3.5.2. Products And Services

19.3.5.3. Strategy

19.3.5.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market



21. Market Background: Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market

21.1. Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Characteristics

21.2. Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



