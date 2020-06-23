TORONTO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group (TSX:IBG) will lead the consultant team, as part of the design-build contract awarded to Pomerleau Inc. on behalf of The University of Toronto Scarborough Campus (UTSC), for a 750-bed Passive House Student Residence. The project aims to become one of the largest Passive House projects in North America, incorporating advanced energy efficiency principles and construction techniques. It will provide much needed student housing to the UTSC inventory to accommodate both short- and long-term campus growth projections, and is envisioned to become a social hub on the north campus, incorporating student life spaces and a large dining hall/servery. Consulting work is commencing immediately, with an anticipated project completion of December 2022.



“With more than 60 offices across the globe, IBI’s commitment to the environment, which includes our corporate footprint as well as the work we undertake with our clients, has wide-reaching impacts,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart. “This project adds to our growing portfolio of Passive House projects in North America, and we are proud to be a leader in implementing this gold standard for energy-efficient design.”

Passive House principles of the new UTSC Student Residence are focused on the improved thermal performance of the building envelope, effective mechanical and electrical control systems, and reduced water consumption. The project also places great importance on the use of natural light, reducing the reliance on artificial light sources.

“The awarding of this project further raises the profile of our global Learning+ practice, and our commitment to advanced sustainability,” said Stephen Donnelly, IBI Group Associate in Charge of the project. “We look forward to collaborating with Pomerleau, the University and other members of the design team.”

As design lead, IBI Group will now begin to mobilize a multidisciplinary team to build upon the Bridging Contract Document (BCD) package developed by the University and its consultants to-date.

IBI Group is also Architect of Record for significant Passive House projects 1075 Nelson St., and 825 Pacific St. (Artist’s Studios) in Vancouver, B.C. The firm has a long history of transforming the campuses of higher education institutions in Canada and overseas. Notable projects include the George Brown College Waterfront School of Design, Ryerson University’s HOEM on Jarvis Student Residence, the Cardiff University Maindy Road Innovation Centre, and the Cornell University Human Ecology Building.

