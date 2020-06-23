Will Ventures leads round accelerating company’s expansion



Company focuses on helping college campuses and sports venues reopen with confidence amid COVID-19 crisis

BOSTON, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Things , the crowd intelligence software company, today announced it has raised $7 million in additional seed funding led by Will Ventures with participation from Splunk, provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, and existing investors Glasswing Ventures, iNovia and MassVentures.

In a separate announcement , the company also reported that Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), part of Major League Soccer (MLS), will utilize its software as part of its reopen strategy to help ensure the safe return of fans to LAFC games.

Armored Things provides real-time understanding of people and flow in large venues. The company’s AI software is deployed in command centers and on mobile devices to enable smarter decisions related to crowd density, space utilization, security for stadiums, college and corporate campuses, and conference sites. The new funding brings the company’s total capital investment to $14.8 million and will be used to support Armored Things’ expanding product development and customer footprint.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to have such strong support from Will Ventures, Splunk Ventures and our existing investors,” said Julie Johnson Roberts , Armored Things co-founder and CEO. “We can apply our crowd-intelligence capabilities to help large venues and campuses re-build trust with employees, students, fans and visitors who utilize their spaces. By tracking the flow of people, monitoring and alerting on overcrowding, and reporting on utilization for sanitation scheduling, we can help our clients re-open safely, securely and confidently as they evolve to a new version of normal.”

Former NFL linebacker Isaiah Kacyvenski co-founded the Boston-based venture capital firm Will Ventures to invest in technologies that could be pressure-tested by sport. “The application of Armored Things’ technology extends well beyond sports,” said Kacyvenski. “We believe it will not only change how large sports stadiums operate, but also how university campuses, corporate campuses and smart cities are managed and experienced.”

Armored Things’ Software as a Service (SaaS) solution provides facility managers and stadium operators with easy-to-use dashboards to observe density and flow of people in real-time, historically and predictively. The software enables data-driven decisions around gate crowding, special event staffing and security. It also provides granular data on building and room occupancy, and alerts for anomalies or overcrowding. The result is faster incident response times and a safer, more optimal experience for all.

About Armored Things

Armored Things provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for crowd intelligence. By combining data from existing security and IT systems with predictive analytics, we provide facilities management teams with a real-time visual representation of people and flow within any campus or venue space. Easy-to-use dashboards equip clients to anticipate changes and inform decisions to improve service, operations, staffing and security. Since our founding in 2016, Armored Things has built a team of security and technology experts to deliver world-class solutions to stadiums, corporations, and campuses around the country. As a team, we're pushing technology towards a safer future. For more information, visit https://www.armoredthings.com/ .

