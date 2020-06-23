Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global mattresses, blinds and shades market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The global mattresses, blinds and shades market is expected to decline from $129.2 billion in 2019 to $125.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $152.4 billion in 2023.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the mattresses, blinds and shades? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Mattresses, Blinds And Shades global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider mattresses, blinds and shades market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The mattresses, blinds and shades market section of the report gives context. It compares the mattresses, blinds and shades market with other segments of the furniture market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, mattresses, blinds and shades indicators comparison.

The mattresses, blinds and shades market consists of sales of mattresses, blinds and shades by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce mattresses, blinds and shades, including mattresses, venetian blinds, window blinds, shades, curtain, drapery rods, and drapery fixtures.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global mattresses, blinds and shades market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global mattresses, blinds and shades market. Africa was the smallest region in the global mattresses, blinds and shades market.



Adjustable bases for mattresses are gaining traction among consumers. This is primarily due to growing consumer preference to use beds for reading books, work on laptops, or watch TV. Adjustable mattresses bases provide customizable sleep experience by providing posture support, raised feet and massaging options to the user. To serve growing consumer demand, various mattresses manufacturers such as L&P, Softide and Glideaway are offering a range of adjustable mattresses bases to consumers.



