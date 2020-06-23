Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global mattresses, blinds and shades market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global mattresses, blinds and shades market is expected to decline from $129.2 billion in 2019 to $125.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $152.4 billion in 2023.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the mattresses, blinds and shades? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Mattresses, Blinds And Shades global market report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider mattresses, blinds and shades market, and compares it with other markets.
The mattresses, blinds and shades market consists of sales of mattresses, blinds and shades by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce mattresses, blinds and shades, including mattresses, venetian blinds, window blinds, shades, curtain, drapery rods, and drapery fixtures.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global mattresses, blinds and shades market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global mattresses, blinds and shades market. Africa was the smallest region in the global mattresses, blinds and shades market.
Adjustable bases for mattresses are gaining traction among consumers. This is primarily due to growing consumer preference to use beds for reading books, work on laptops, or watch TV. Adjustable mattresses bases provide customizable sleep experience by providing posture support, raised feet and massaging options to the user. To serve growing consumer demand, various mattresses manufacturers such as L&P, Softide and Glideaway are offering a range of adjustable mattresses bases to consumers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Trends And Strategies
8. Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market, Segmentation By Type of Material, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.3. Global Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Segments
11.1. Global Mattresses Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Memory Foam; Hybrid; Innerspring; Latex Mattresses; Gel-Filled Mattress, Water Bed Mattress, And Air-Filled Mattress
11.2. Global Blind And Shade Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Window Shades; Window Blinds
12. Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Metrics
12.1. Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market
14. Western Europe Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market
15. Eastern Europe Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market
16. North America Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market
17. South America Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market
18. Middle East Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market
19. Africa Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market
20. Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
20.3.1. Tempur Sealy International Inc
20.3.1.1. Company Overview
20.3.1.2. Products And Services
20.3.1.3. Strategy
20.3.1.4. Financial Performance
20.3.2. Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
20.3.2.1. Company Overview
20.3.2.2. Products And Services
20.3.2.3. Strategy
20.3.2.4. Financial Performance
20.3.3. Hunter Douglas N V
20.3.3.1. Company Overview
20.3.3.2. Products And Services
20.3.3.3. Strategy
20.3.3.4. Financial Performance
20.3.4. Springs Window Fashions LLC
20.3.4.1. Company Overview
20.3.4.2. Products And Services
20.3.4.3. Strategy
20.3.4.4. Financial Performance
20.3.5. Select Comfort Corp.
20.3.5.1. Company Overview
20.3.5.2. Products And Services
20.3.5.3. Strategy
20.3.5.4. Financial Performance
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market
22. Market Background: Furniture Market
22.1. Furniture Market Characteristics
22.2. Furniture Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Furniture Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Furniture Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
22.5. Global Furniture Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market In 2023- Growth Countries
23.2. Global Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market In 2023- Growth Segments
23.3. Global Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
24. Appendix
24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
24.2. Abbreviations
24.3. Currencies
24.4. Research Inquiries
24.5. About the Publisher
25. Copyright And Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/im0asg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
