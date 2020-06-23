Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market is expected to decline from $52.3 billion in 2019 to $50.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.2%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $60.7 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market section of the report gives context. It compares the museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market with other segments of the arts market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market. Africa was the smallest region in the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market.



Changes are being made in the zoos as a result of rise in ethical concern for animals. Initiatives are being implemented to change the way humans experience while visiting a zoo. Concern for animal rights paved many serious policies as to which many zoos have to recondition if they are going to last. For example, Philadelphia Zoo has come up with a Big Cat crossing as a part of zoo360 initiative.



The museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks services market consists of sales of museum, historical site, zoo, and park services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that conserve and exhibit objects of historical value, archaeological sites, live plant and animal life displays, and natural areas or settings.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Trends And Strategies



8. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market, Segmentation By Revenue Source, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market, Segmentation By Visitors' Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.4. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market, Segmentation By Visitors' Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Metrics

11.1. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market



13. Western Europe Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market



14. Eastern Europe Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market



15. North America Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market



16. South America Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market



17. Middle East Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market



18. Africa Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market



19. Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. Krusger

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. Zoological Garden of Berlin

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. The American Museum of Natural History

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance

19.3.4. National Museum of China

19.3.4.1. Company Overview

19.3.4.2. Products And Services

19.3.4.3. Strategy

19.3.4.4. Financial Performance

19.3.5. British Museum

19.3.5.1. Company Overview

19.3.5.2. Products And Services

19.3.5.3. Strategy

19.3.5.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market



21. Market Background: Arts Market

21.1. Arts Market Characteristics

21.2. Arts Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Arts Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Arts Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Arts Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



