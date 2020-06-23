Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hospitals and outpatient care centers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global hospitals and outpatient care centers market is expected to decline from $3831.9 billion in 2019 to $3525.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and extending lockdown as a measure to contain it. The shutdown of nonessential medical care services as recommended by state and national officials, as a measure to contain the virus spread resulted in financial crises for hospitals, outpatient care centers, and other private clinics. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $5401.9 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the hospitals and outpatient care centers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider hospitals and outpatient care centers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The hospitals and outpatient care centers market section of the report gives context. It compares the hospitals and outpatient care centers market with other segments of the healthcare services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, hospitals and outpatient care centers indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global hospitals and outpatient care centers market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global hospitals and outpatient care centers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global hospitals and outpatient care centers market.



Big data analytics technologies are increasingly being adopted by hospital service providers to generate valuable insights to deliver quality care. This technology offers tools to analyze large data sets to generate critical information associated with patient medical history and preferences. It generates insights to improve and streamline processes, enhance patient satisfaction levels and offer quality care to the patients. Big data analytics solutions providers are also offering applications to the patients to track and manage their health and help identify healthcare service providers. Major big data analytics solutions providers include SAS, IBM, Oracle and Microsoft.



The hospitals and clinics market consist of sales of hospital and outpatient care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide hospital and outpatient care services. This industry includes hospitals such as general hospitals, specialty hospitals and psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals that provide treatment and diagnosis for various diseases. It also includes establishments such as clinics that provide kidney dialysis, family planning counselling and other outpatient care services.



