Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infection Control Market by Product [Sterilization (Steam, Radiation, Sterilant, Indicators), Disinfection (Washer, UV Disinfection, Disinfectants), Endoscope Reprocessing, Protective Barriers], and End User - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The infection control market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018, and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 - by product, and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.



On the basis of product type, the cleaning & disinfection products segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2020. However, the endoscope reprocessing products segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast year due to the growing importance of diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy procedures, concerns regarding surgical wound-associated infections, and technological advancement in the medical field.



On the basis of end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and rising number of surgical procedures. Apart from these factors, the increasing chronic diseases associated with aging population, growing awareness among people for quality care, rising number of hospitalization due to sudden outbreak of COVID-19, and focus on reducing the healthcare burden caused due to HAIs supported the dominance of this segment.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the infection control market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is estimated to dominate the overall infection control market in 2020, followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, which is mainly attributed to the factors such as accelerated economic growth of many countries, growing government focus on healthcare sector, rising prevalence of infectious diseases including COVID-19, and government initiatives for boosting production of infection control products.



Scope of the Report:



Infection Control Market, by Product

Cleaning and Disinfection Products

Consumables & Accessories

Disinfectants

Disinfectants Market by Type

Instrument Disinfectants

Hand Disinfectants

Surface Disinfectants

Skin Disinfectants

Disinfectants Market by Formulation

Liquid Disinfectants

Disinfectant Wipes

Disinfectant Sprays

Lubricant & Cleaning Solutions

Others

Equipment

Washer Disinfectors

UV Disinfection Systems

Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment

Others

Sterilization Products

Sterilizers

Steam Sterilizers

Low-temperature Sterilizers

Radiation Sterilizers

Others

Consumables & Accessories

Sterilization Indicators

Biological Indicators

Chemical Indicators

Sterilants

Instrument Packaging & Pouches

Others

Endoscope Reprocessing Products

Consumables & Accessories

Endoscope Reprocessing Equipment

Endoscope Drying, Transport, and Storage System

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

Endoscope Tracking Systems

Protective Barriers

Gowns & Drapes

Face Masks

Personal Protective Equipment Kits

Covers & Closures

Goggles

Software

Infection Control Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Life Science Industry

Medical Devices Companies

Infection Control Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.1.3. Growth forecast

2.3.2. Market Share Analysis

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

2.5. Limitations for the Study



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

4.2.2. Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

4.2.3. Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Associated with Growing Geriatric Population

4.2.4. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Infection Control Market

4.2.4. Growing Medical Device Reprocessing Industry

4.3. Restraint

4.3.1. Concerns Regarding the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Industries in Emerging Economies

4.4.2. Increasing Use of E-Beam Sterilization

4.4.3. Rising Importance of Single-Use Medical Protective Barriers

4.5. Challenge

4.5.1. Noncompliance with Sterilization Standards in Medical Sector



5. Infection Control Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cleaning and Disinfection Products

5.2.1. Consumables & Accessories

5.2.1.1. Disinfectants

5.2.1.1.1. Disinfectants Market, by Type

5.2.1.1.1.1. Instrument Disinfectants

5.2.1.1.1.2. Hand Disinfectants

5.2.1.1.1.3. Surface Disinfectants

5.2.1.1.1.4. Skin Disinfectants

5.2.1.1.2. Disinfectants Market, by Formulation

5.2.1.1.2.1. Liquid Disinfectants

5.2.1.1.2.2. Disinfectant Wipes

5.2.1.1.2.3. Disinfectant Sprays

5.2.1.2. Lubricants & Cleaning Solutions

5.2.1.3. Other Consumables & Accessories

5.2.2. Equipment

5.2.2.1. Washer Disinfectors

5.2.2.2. UV Disinfection Systems

5.2.2.3. Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment

5.2.2.4. Other Cleaning and Disinfection Equipment

5.3. Sterilization Products

5.3.1. Sterilizers

5.3.1.1. Steam Sterilizers

5.3.1.2. Low-Temperature Sterilizers

5.3.1.3. Radiation Sterilizers

5.3.1.4. Filtration Sterilizers

5.3.2. Consumables and Accessories

5.3.2.1. Sterilization Indicators

5.3.2.1.1. Biological Indicators

5.3.2.1.2. Chemical Indicators

5.3.2.2. Sterilants

5.3.2.3. Instrument Packaging & Pouches

5.3.2.4. Other Consumables & Accessories

5.4. Endoscope Reprocessing Products

5.4.1. Consumables and Accessories

5.4.2. Endoscope Reprocessing Equipment

5.4.2.1. Endoscope Drying, Transport, & Storage Systems

5.4.2.2. Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AER)

5.4.2.3. Endoscope Tracking Systems

5.5. Protective Barriers

5.5.1. Gowns & Drapes

5.5.2. Face Masks

5.5.3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits

5.5.4. Covers and Closures

5.5.5. Goggles

5.6. Software



6. Infection Control Market, by End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hospitals & Clinics

6.3. Life Sciences Industry

6.4. Medical Device Companies



7. Global Infection Control Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. U.K.

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Japan

7.4.2. China

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Steris Plc

9.1.1. Business Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Strategic Developments

9.1.4.1. New Product Launches & Approvals

9.2. Cantel Medical Corp.

9.2.1. Business Overview

9.2.2. Financial Overview

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.4. Strategic Developments

9.2.4.1. New Product Launches

9.2.4.2. Acquisitions

9.2.4.3. Agreement

9.3. Getinge AB

9.3.1. Business Overview

9.3.2. Financial Overview

9.3.3. Product Portfolio

9.3.4. Strategic Developments

9.3.4.1. New Product Launches

9.4. Ecolab

9.4.1. Business Overview

9.4.2. Financial Overview

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.4.4. Strategic Developments

9.4.4.1. Approval

9.4.4.2. Acquisition

9.5. 3M Company

9.5.1. Business Overview

9.5.2. Financial Overview

9.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.5.4. Strategic Developments

9.5.4.1. Approval

9.5.4.2. Partnerships & Collaborations

9.6. Advanced Sterilization Products (A Subsidiary of Fortive Corporation)

9.6.1. Business Overview

9.6.2. Financial Overview

9.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.7. MMM Group

9.7.1. Business Overview

9.7.2. Product Portfolio

9.7.3. Strategic Developments

9.7.3.1. New Product Launch

9.8. MATACHANA Group

9.8.1. Business Overview

9.8.2. Product Portfolio

9.9. Belimed (Part of Metall Zug Group)

9.9.1. Business Overview

9.9.2. Financial Overview

9.9.3. Product Portfolio

9.9.4. Strategic Developments

9.9.4.1. New Product Launch

9.9.4.2. Acquisition

9.10. MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

9.10.1. Business Overview

9.10.2. Product Portfolio

9.10.3. Strategic Developments

9.10.3.1. New Product Launches



10. Appendix

10.1. Questionnaire

10.2. Available Customization



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvvyk2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900