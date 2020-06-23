Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offshore Wind Turbines - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Offshore Wind Turbines market accounted for $37,841.09 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $82,303.13 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are introduction of climate change policies, efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuels, and investments in renewable energy sector. However, adoption of alternative clean energy souces is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Offshore wind turbines are set up in water bodies and are used for harvesting wind energy by. Due to the higher velocities of wind in offshore locations, these wind turbines ensure greater power delivery than their onshore counterparts.



By foundation type, the floating foundation segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because it can be installed and maintained at a relatively lower cost. On the basis of geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the favourable government initiatives in the region.



Some of the key players in Offshore Wind Turbines Market include GE Wind Energy, Siemens Wind Power, Hitachi Ltd, Upwind Solutions Inc, Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Senvion SA, Suzlon Group, Nordex S.E., Gamesa Corporacion Technologica SA, Envision Energy Limited, Enercon GmbH, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technologies Co Ltd.



Capacities Covered:

Upto 1 MW

1-3 MW

3-5 MW

Above 5 MW

Foundation Types Covered:

Floating Foundation

Fixed Foundation

Applications Covered:

Deep Water

Shallow Water

Transient Water

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market, By Capacity

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Upto 1 MW

5.3 1-3 MW

5.4 3-5 MW

5.5 Above 5 MW



6 Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market, By Foundation Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Floating Foundation

6.3 Fixed Foundation

6.3.1 Gravity Base

6.3.2 Monopile

6.3.3 Jacket

6.3.4 Tripod



7 Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Deep Water

7.3 Shallow Water

7.4 Transient Water



8 Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 GE Wind Energy

10.2 Siemens Wind Power

10.3 Hitachi Ltd

10.4 Upwind Solutions Inc

10.5 Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd

10.6 Vestas Wind Systems A/S

10.7 Senvion SA

10.8 Suzlon Group

10.9 Nordex S.E.

10.10 Gamesa Corporacion Technologica SA

10.11 Envision Energy Limited

10.12 Enercon GmbH

10.13 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technologies Co Ltd



