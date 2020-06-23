TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over half of US workers have struggled to cover their expenses between pay periods over the past six months, according to a new study released today by Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) company.



The study, conducted online by The Harris Poll in May 2020, revealed:

More than half (55 percent) have had trouble covering their expenses between pay periods over the past 6 months

Of that group, half (50 percent) said the COVID-19 crisis had an adverse impact on their finances that they were unprepared for, while another 31 percent cited an unexpected expense they were not prepared to cover as the catalyst

Nearly one third (30 percent) said an unexpected expense of less than $500 would make them unable to meet other financial obligations

“Many US households are living paycheck to paycheck, relying on expensive credit cards or payday loans to make ends meet between pay periods. More than ever before, workers require immediate access to their earned wages to help alleviate financial burdens,” said David Ossip, CEO and Chairman, Ceridian. “The game-changing technology behind Dayforce Wallet enables employees to access their wages on demand – as they earn it and need it – making the traditional pay day obsolete.”

Disrupting payroll antiquated payroll norms essential to improving financial wellness

Historically, employers pay their workers on a bi-weekly or bi-monthly basis, meaning many of those faced with a financial emergency between pay periods will likely turn to high-interest loan products to get by. The study showed that for those challenged to cover expenses between pay periods over the past six months, 43 percent used a credit card, while another 14 percent used a payday loan to make ends meet. Moreover, 61 percent of that same group said their financial circumstances would be improved if their employer allowed them free access to their earned wages as they needed them.

The data makes a clear case for disrupting conventional payroll practices as they exist today, and in recent years, the payroll landscape has been evolving to meet this need. New work structures, the fluidity of today’s workforce, and increased financial stress have heightened the need for new innovative ways for companies to pay their people.

Dayforce Wallet , an industry-first pay solution, leverages the Dayforce platform’s unique continuous calculation capabilities to enable on-demand payroll that accounts for the appropriate taxes, deductions, and garnishments. This allows for an accurate, real-time payment, as opposed to an estimation, without any direct fees to the employee or employer.

“We believe a much-needed, employee-centric change to payroll is far overdue, and in the next few years, all leading organizations will pay their people on a daily basis,” noted Ossip.

Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ceridian from May 6-8, 2020 among 1,330 employed U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.



