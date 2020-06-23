Shenzhen, China, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting services and multimedia services in Asia, today announced that the Company, through Qianhai Asia Time (Shenzhen) International Financial Services Co., Ltd. (“ATIF Shenzhen”), the Company’s variable interest entity in China, entered into a consulting service agreement (the “Agreement”), dated June 17, 2020, to act as a business advisor for Heilongjiang WKG Advertising Co., Ltd., (“WKG”), a comprehensive media company for sports event planning, operation and promotion. The Agreement was signed in anticipation of WKG’ entrance into the U.S. capital market.



Pursuant to the Agreement, ATIF Shenzhen agreed to provide consulting services including business consulting, capital market advising for business planning and strategy development, and investor and public relations services. As consideration, WKG agreed to pay ATIF Shenzhen a fixed consulting fee of US$1 million, to be paid in installments and subject to certain conditions.

Mr. Jun Liu, CEO and Director of ATIF, commented, “We are excited to sign the Agreement with WKG, which is also our 3rd consulting service agreement signed this month. China’s sports demand and consumption patterns have changed in recent years as the rapid development of the economy, the gradual popularization of sports as well as the continued favor of national policies and capital market. We believe that the sports industry will surely be filled with golden opportunities.”

Mr. Liu further commented, “WKG focuses on innovation and diversification of China's sports industry and has made important contributions to the internationalization of China's sports industry. ATIF, as WKG's business advisor, will definitely undertake the important task, providing professional and comprehensive guidance to help WKG successfully enter into the U.S. capital market and fulfill its mission of stimulating the development of China's sports industry.”

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited (“ATIF”) is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and produce related advertising materials. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

About Heilongjiang WKG Advertising Co., Ltd.

Heilongjiang WKG Advertising Co., Ltd. (WKG) a comprehensive media company for sports event planning, operation and promotion. WKG operates its own comprehensive fighting event-"WKG Comprehensive Fighting Tournament", committing to providing sports fans with wonderful world comprehensive fighting sports shows. In addition, WKG has established long-term strategic partnerships with over 200 TV stations and Internet media company to broadcast sports events around the world. In 2016, WKG co-host "WKG & M-1 World Comprehensive Fighting Tournament" with M-1 Global Holdings, the member of the World Fighting Association and one of the world’s top event originator.

Forward-Looking Statements

