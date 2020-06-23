New York, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blinc Group, Inc., the regulatory focused manufacturer of premium customized off-the-shelf & bespoke vaporizers, is pleased to announce that WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Starseed Medicinal Inc. (“Starseed”), has launched ‘Aurum Vapes’ utilizing the Blinc Group’s proprietary technology.

“The Blinc Group has long been dedicated to providing cannabis vaping hardware with an extensive focus on innovation, quality, and safety. Being selected as Starseed’s supplier and launching our first medical vape pen in Canada demonstrates the quality of our technology. All of our products are manufactured to the highest international standards of safety and compliance with complete and full traceability of the product,” said Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, Co-Founder and CEO of the Blinc Group.

As one of Canada’s premier licensed producers, WeedMD cultivates and processes medical-grade cannabis in-house at its facilities just outside of Toronto, Ontario. Starseed, with its industry-first exclusive partnerships with union groups, employers and benefit providers, offers access to medical cannabis as an insured benefit.

“The thoughtful development of our Aurum Vapes required many months of formulation research in keeping with our rigorous standards of health, safety and quality,” said Moe Jiwan, WeedMD’s Chief Customer Officer. “The integrity of that medicine starts with the hardware that is used to deliver it and we knew that partnering with the Blinc Group was the best way to provide that kind of quality and reliability to our patients.”

Aurum cartridge components – like stainless steel – do not contain lead and are certified FDA 21 CFR and/or FDA CPG to be safely used in producing, manufacturing, packing, processing, preparing, treating, packaging, transporting, or holding food. In addition, their UL8139 certified battery management system has been designed to enhance consumer safety, minimize potential battery-related issues, and mitigate potential risks. As safety and quality are non-negotiable, Aurum products are manufactured within a certified ISO13485 (Medical Devices) Quality Management System.

The certified “Powered by Blinc” seal on the product guarantees that it has been manufactured to the highest international standards with complete quality control and full process traceability and each sub-component across the entire supply chain. The serial number ensures complete traceability of each “batch” of goods. If there is an issue with a specific product, the batch number also allows to trace the product all the way back to a component batch and take corrective or preventive action on that specific batch of products with certainty.

About the Blinc Group

Headquartered in New York City, the Blinc Group designs, develops, supplies, and supports premium cannabis vaping hardware. The company offers a curated collection of proven cartridges, batteries, ready to use vaporizers and complete bespoke device development to multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands. Blinc completes the value chain by providing its clients access to a suite of support services ranging from research and development, production, testing, standard operating procedures, training and all the way to go-to-market strategy and brand communications consulting. With full control of the supply chain, the company’s unique “Powered by Blinc” process enables clients to provide innovative, safe, and quality-controlled products to cannabis consumers worldwide. To learn more about Blinc, visit http://www.theblincgroup.com.

