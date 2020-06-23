ATLANTA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access to the Verizon Connect Reveal for Government fleet and mobile resource management platform is now available through Sourcewell purchase agreements. Reveal for Government will help state and local government agencies and first responders run safer vehicle fleets, gain greater insight into operations and fleet maintenance and improve communications with employees and first responders in the field.



Sourcewell is an independent government agency whose members include state and local government, public and private education, and nonprofits, and who manage the contract bidding process between its members and outside vendors to ensure bid requirements and prudent use of public funds. Reveal for Government complies with these requirements and meets the specific fleet management needs of many of these agencies, institutions and nonprofits, including vehicle inspection automation, asset visibility and management, and tools designed to simplify and streamline processes, helping improve driver and worker experience.

“For government agencies, serving citizens in the most efficient way possible is among the top missions, which for fleet managers means a single platform that will deliver better visibility, help run safer fleets and streamline operations,” said Erin Cave, vice president of product management at Verizon Connect. “By expanding Reveal to government agencies and institutions, we are providing powerful features that can help them improve safety, productivity and operational efficiency.”

Reveal for Government provides access to vehicle and driver information for improved fleet management, maintenance schedule tracking and preventive alerts offering instant verification of driver location, and behavior and automated reports allowing for visibility into vehicle utilization and fuel usage.

For more information about Reveal for Government, visit https://www.verizonconnect.com/industries/government-fleet-management/ .

