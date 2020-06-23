MELBOURNE, Australia, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular diagnostics company Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its interim-CEO Dr. George Muchnicki will share insight into the Company’s recent developments during an investor webinar, hosted by RedChip Companies, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live Q&A session with Dr. Muchnicki will follow the presentation.



To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/webinar_register/63

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company’s lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class.

Genetic Technologies has capacity for COVID-19 testing and is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products.

For more information, please visit www.gtglabs.com .