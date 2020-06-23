Tampa, Florida, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer and clinical informatics solution provider Inspirata recently released the results of its NLP analysis of the COVID-19 Open Research Dataset (CORD-19). Inspirata’s technology enabled automated extraction of key clinical concepts from unstructured text in over 134,000 scholarly articles and more than 60,000 full-text documents.

“The current pandemic has increased the urgency for healthcare professionals to get fast, reliable, and accurate access to disease data. We want to make our NLP work available to all researchers for their analytics or data mining projects related to COVID-19,” says Dr. Trevor Heritage, Senior Vice President at Inspirata.

“One way to illustrate the potential of the extracted data is through a set of interactive concept association maps that enable you to visualize the relationships between various clinical concepts. We decided to make samples available to the public, as well as full downloads of discrete datasets containing the extracted clinical terms,” adds George Cernile, Vice President of Engineering at Inspirata.

Inspirata is also announcing a virtual discussion on NLP’s potential to save time and improve consistency in clinical informatics. Scheduled for July 8th, 2020, this webinar will cover in more detail the company’s recent work on CORD-19. The online event will additionally present lessons learned from providing hundreds of healthcare institutions with automated solutions related to the identification of reportable cancer cases and the high-fidelity abstraction of data elements, related to patient demographics, clinical history, and treatment pathway.

To book a seat for the webinar, text Informatics to 33777 or visit https://go.inspirata.com/webinar-nlp-applications-healthcare. Parties interested in exploring the interactive CORD-19 clinical concepts maps or downloading the associated datasets can also visit https://go.inspirata.com/cord-19-visualizer.

About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics, and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally.

Inspirata Contact

Emil Mladenov, Vice President of Corporate and Digital Marketing

Email: emladenov@inspirata.com | Tel: +1-813-467-7616

Emil Mladenov Inspirata, Inc. +1-813-467-7616 emladenov@inspirata.com