EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS) today announced the company will host an interactive, physician-led webinar to discuss treatment of fluid overload in pediatric patients greater than 20 kg. Registration is open for the webinar, which will be led by Dr. David Askenazi, M.D. MSPH and will take place on July 9 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.



Fluid overload is associated with significant increases in morbidity and mortality in pediatric patients. Maintaining fluid balance while assuring hemodynamic stability in critically ill pediatric patients is crucial to reduce the risk of morbidity and mortality. Diuretics and traditional CRRT devices are not always optimal for pediatric patients with fluid overload.

The Aquadex SmartFlow™ System is used to remove excess fluid precisely and gently in a way that maintains stable blood flow in the heart and vessels (hemodynamic stability). A retrospective, multi-center study of 32 critically ill pediatric patients showed that 97% of these patients survived to the end of therapy when their fluid overload was treated with the Aquadex system.1

David Askenazi, M.D. MSPH, Director Pediatric and Infant Center for Acute Nephrology (PICAN) University of Alabama Birmingham Children’s of Alabama, is a forerunner in pediatric renal support therapy and author of dozens of clinical papers on managing fluid balance and providing kidney support in pediatric patients. He has created and hosts the Neonatal and Infant Course on Kidney Support (NICKS) at Children’s of Alabama.

“Ultrafiltration therapy is an effective solution for the underserved pediatric patients suffering from fluid overload,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “We appreciate Dr. Askenazi’s willingness to share his experience and continue to provide valuable medical education to pediatricians.”

Register to participate in this webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h0DXc_s-TUOdg602RaCiNg

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow™ system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

1. https://cjasn.asnjournals.org/content/early/2019/08/27/CJN.03240319

