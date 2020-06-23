ForgeRock announces new cloud and AI capabilities for consumers, workforce and things, including new ways to automate and elevate digital experiences



SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, the leading provider in digital identity, announced major updates to its identity platform, aimed at creating an identity future where automation empowers organizations to deliver simplified, secure digital experiences. Customers will have new cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities as part of the ForgeRock Identity Platform that simplifies identity journeys so people can get to what they want faster while still protecting an organization’s security and an individual's privacy.

A recently published report by Forrester Research¹ states: "Accelerated by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of customer interactions online has increased exponentially. This is making these channels the primary battleground for where your organization delights, retains, or loses customers. If done well, CIAM can help today's digital businesses gain deep customer insights to successfully deliver new products and services that can increase customers' engagement and sustain brand loyalty while maintaining customers' security and privacy."

Today, organizations are forced to make trade-offs between delivering great digital experiences and ensuring security and compliance. New solutions from ForgeRock enable enterprises to manage access for the information and apps that employees and consumers need quickly, without compromising security.

In this wave of innovation, the company unveiled:

ForgeRock Autonomous Identity - Today, risk management staff within IT teams must manage thousands of requests for access to information and applications, which is a tedious and manual process. ForgeRock’s AI-driven identity analytics solution helps organizations quickly understand who has access to what information and why, while giving teams the tools they need to take action based on confidence scores to reduce risk. ForgeRock customers can now slash administrative tasks by automating over 50% of manual access approvals that bog down organizations today.

- Today, risk management staff within IT teams must manage thousands of requests for access to information and applications, which is a tedious and manual process. ForgeRock’s AI-driven identity analytics solution helps organizations quickly understand who has access to what information and why, while giving teams the tools they need to take action based on confidence scores to reduce risk. ForgeRock customers can now slash administrative tasks by automating over 50% of manual access approvals that bog down organizations today. ForgeRock Identity Platform - With dozens of new and updated features, this new release radically simplifies IAM, giving organizations the tools needed to provide friction-free digital experiences securely. ForgeRock’s new Self Service Trees empower people to manage their own identities such as registration onboarding, profile updates and more to dramatically reduce help desk calls. In addition, the platform’s new Integrated Password Reset feature combats shopping cart abandonment - a problem that costs online retailers $18 billion a year according to Forrester.

- With dozens of new and updated features, this new release radically simplifies IAM, giving organizations the tools needed to provide friction-free digital experiences securely. ForgeRock’s new Self Service Trees empower people to manage their own identities such as registration onboarding, profile updates and more to dramatically reduce help desk calls. In addition, the platform’s new Integrated Password Reset feature combats shopping cart abandonment - a problem that costs online retailers $18 billion a year according to Forrester. ForgeRock Identity Cloud - Customers from finance, healthcare and retail sectors are emerging as pioneers in deploying ForgeRock’s industry-first identity platform as a cloud-delivered service. These organizations selected ForgeRock Identity Cloud because they were seeking a no-compromise solution that offers a full-suite of identity capabilities required by large enterprises, with the flexibility to consume as a service, or deploy anywhere with the push of a button. Additionally, it's the only solution to provide the benefits of an on-premises deployment from a multi-tenant cloud service, including customer data isolation to provide superior security and scalability.

ForgeRock’s identity platform constantly adapts to fast-moving changes in how people work and live online. By bringing real-time AI to the ForgeRock platform, customers will go from making evolutionary changes to revolutionary shifts that provide more personalized and secure digital experiences, more efficiently. The company’s autonomous identity capability was made possible through a collaboration with Accenture Security, who developed and incubated the technology at Accenture’s flagship R&D and global innovation center in Dublin, Ireland called “ The Dock .”

Rex Thexton, managing director, applied cybersecurity services lead at Accenture, said, “As millions of employees continue to work from home, managing user privileges has become even more complex. Innovative approaches, such as artificial intelligence, can help address the fluid nature of user access rights and increase efficiency as well as reduce costs. Working with ForgeRock, we’re helping clients achieve cyber resilience by leveraging an innovative, automated, and simple permissions solution that can provide better visibility across an organization’s entire network and proactively identify risks.”

Peter Barker, chief product officer of ForgeRock, said, “This wave of new innovation contains some of the most exciting breakthroughs ever that will help organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives as we adjust to a new normal of work and life. This new ForgeRock Identity Platform release is defined by new solutions that are smart, automated and harness the power of data to combat pain points like forgotten passwords and abandoned shopping carts. While ForgeRock Autonomous Identity will give customers major relief by automating half of all access and governance tasks that currently slow down teams.”

To learn more about today’s news from ForgeRock, register to attend ForgeRock Identity Live: Virtual Edition . Available June 23 at 9 am PST, June 24 at 3 p.m. BST, and June 25 at noon AEST/10 a.m. SGT.

Speakers include ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch, ForgeRock chief product officer Peter Barker, ForgeRock VP product management Mary Writz and identity experts from the Australian Securities Exchange, BMW, New South Wales Department of Education, Verizon, LPL Financial and more.

