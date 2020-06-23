WALL, N.J., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions, today announced its selection by a West Coast State Election Office to deploy BIO-key’s authentication solution for secure statewide access to the its voter registration database. BIO-key’s solution combines its core biometric software engine, WEB-key along with its PIV-Pro FIPS compliant fingerprint scanners to address the state’s requirements for a multi-factor authentication solution. The contract builds upon earlier BIO-key deployments in Florida and other states currently evaluating its election security solution.



State and County election office workers and volunteers access the centralized voter registration system via a Citrix environment. To protect access to voter data and to enhance security for upcoming elections, the state decided to implement a Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solution. After evaluating various MFA options, state officials decided that a biometric-based solution would provide the strongest form of online security. The technology will be rolled out to both the state office and all county offices for the 2020 election.

“BIO-key is emerging as a preferred multifactor authentication solution provider for election offices,” stated Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, BIO-key. “Every election office is concerned about security and maintaining the integrity of our election process. This state and county election board leaders have made a clear statement that election security is top priority, and by utilizing biometric authentication they are able to tie access to the individual not a credential. I applaud the way that the state’s IT team collaborated with our developers to create a customized solution to meet their security requirements. Moving ahead, we look forward to working with other states and counties to help them raise the bar on election security.”

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly and attractively priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

