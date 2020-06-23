Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HIV Self-test Kits - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global HIV Self-test Kits market accounted for $71.76 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $288.56 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. The rise in prevalence of this disease across the globe and growing uptake of HIV self-testing policies and implementation are the major factors driving market growth. However, a false-negative result of these kits is restraining market growth.



HIV Self-test Kits helps the individuals to access critically important health information, at their convenience by conducting their own HIV test using a simple oral or blood-based test while preserving their privacy.



Based on specimen type, the blood segment is likely to have a huge demand as these products are likely to have shorter minimum and maximum reading time. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of occurrence of this infection among individuals.



Some of the key players profiled in the HIV Self-test Kits Market include Abbott, Atomo Diagnostics, BD, bioLytical Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioSURE UK, Biosynex, Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc, Danaher, OraSure Technologies, Roche and Sedia Biosciences Corporation.



Test Generations Covered:

Third Generation

Second Generation

Specimen Types Covered:

Urine

Oral Fluid

Blood

Products Covered:

Fluorescent Chromatography

Immunofiltration

Lateral Flow Immunoassay

End Users Covered:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Specialty Clinics

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global HIV Self-test Kits Market, By Test Generation

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Third Generation

5.3 Second Generation



6 Global HIV Self-test Kits Market, By Specimen Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Urine

6.3 Oral Fluid

6.4 Blood



7 Global HIV Self-test Kits Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fluorescent Chromatography

7.3 Immunofiltration

7.4 Lateral Flow Immunoassay



8 Global HIV Self-test Kits Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Research Institutes

8.5 Specialty Clinics



9 Global HIV Self-test Kits Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Abbott

11.2 Atomo Diagnostics

11.3 BD

11.4 bioLytical Laboratories

11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.6 BioSURE UK

11.7 Biosynex

11.8 Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc

11.9 Danaher

11.10 OraSure Technologies

11.11 Roche

11.12 Sedia Biosciences Corporation



