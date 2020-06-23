TARRYTOWN, NY, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion consumers spend on nighttime snacks, announced today that it will be participating in Baby Boom 2020, the premier marketing event of the year for the parenting and pregnancy industry, August 5th and 6th.

Recent brands participating in the event, formerly known as Babypalooza, include BuyBuyBaby, Hint, RXBar Kids, Fisher Price, Lansinoh, Aquaphor, and Hello Bello. Media include Good Housekeeping, InStyle, TheBump, mom.com, Romper, and more.

“Our primary marketing initiative at this time is to establish Nightfood as the preferred ice cream of pregnant women from coast to coast,” commented Sean Folkson, Nightfood CEO. “The nighttime snacking market consists of over 200 million consumers. There are 3 million pregnant households at any point in time, with 100% turnover every 40 weeks. As the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, we see pregnancy as a low-friction and high-impact entry point into the lives of millions of nighttime snackers…not just expectant moms, but their entire households.”

“Much like the initial launch of the world’s first sleep friendly ice cream last year, media will be seeing a first ever, and one of a kind product with Pickles For Two,” stated Tim Sullivan, founder of T3 Shamrock Public Relations. “There are many outlets excitedly awaiting samples for coverage. The Nightfood brand has always been fantastically media-friendly, and we’re expecting a dynamic response. The fact that there's now a pregnancy ice cream, along with the pickle flavor, those are great storylines for an entire segment of lifestyle media.”

Each serving of Pickles For Two contains 70 calories, is high in calcium, a good source of zinc and magnesium, and boasts 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber against only 6 grams of sugar. The flavor is lactose free, gluten free, and contains no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.

“We are excited to have Nightfood not only participate in Baby Boom 2020, but also use the event to launch Pickles for Two,” remarked Karyn Ravin of Baby Boom Events. “While we normally see 250 influencers and press attend Baby Boom, our pivot to a virtual event this year will allow those not based in the New York area to attend giving Nightfood an even greater reach with their marketing efforts.”

“I think there’s a good chance we’ll have initial availability in the New York Metropolitan area shortly,” added Folkson. “The timing of this event is just perfect to officially launch the new flavor, kick off a media blitz, and hopefully support our introduction into the New York market, if the timing breaks right.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the two largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), and Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), as well as Lowe’s Foods Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar, and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Management also encourages Nightfood shareholders to connect with the Company via these methods:

E-mail: By signing up at ir.nightfood.com, investors can receive updates of filings and news releases in their inbox.

Telegram: There is now a live, interactive Telegram group which interested parties can join to reach team members and discuss Nightfood. Ask questions, learn more about the company and discuss future prospects. Join the Telegram Group Here: https://t.me/NightfoodHoldings

YouTube: The company has established a new YouTube series which will feature weekly videos with team members, insights into latest industry developments, and provide a behind the scenes look at the latest company developments. Click here to subscribe to Nightfood’s YouTube channel.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Tim Sullivan

media@Nightfood.com

732-816-0239

Investor Contact:

Stuart Smith

investors@Nightfood.com

888-888-6444, x3