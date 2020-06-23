NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB:SGMD) (“Sugarmade”, “SGMD”, or the “Company”), and its BudCars Cannabis Delivery Service (“BudCars”), is excited to announce that the Company is submitting an application to the California Bureau of Cannabis Control to expand into cannabis cultivation as part of a strategic plan to partially verticalize its BudCars model, a process that management strongly believes will further increase the Company’s gross profitability over the long-term and provide a rapid potential path to branded product development.

The Company has already secured a property containing a 5,000 square-foot indoor premium cannabis cultivation facility located in very close proximity to its Sacramento BudCars hub.

Jimmy Chan, CEO of Sugarmade, noted, “BudCars is a high margin, high-growth business. But it will still benefit from verticalization. Because we have access to our end-market consumer directly and we have cultivation expertise and a premium grow facility, an expansion into cultivation to connect the dots is a clearly advantageous move. In addition, because BudCars is a rapidly growing distribution channel, we will have a clear edge in the marketplace in terms of the capacity to establish our own branded cannabis product line.”

Based on Company research, the indoor facility is capable of housing up to 250 high-quality LED lights, suggesting production potential for as much as 250 lbs of premium dried cannabis flower per month.

Based on current data, premium cannabis sells for approximately $14.28 per gram on average in the Sacramento marketplace, suggesting that the new facility will have the capacity to produce total output worth as much as $1.6 million in new BudCars sales to end-market consumers per month (over and above current BudCars sales activity), and at a significantly higher gross margin on a per unit basis, given cost savings associated with vertical farm-to-door operations.

Chan continued, “We believe this facility is in a ‘sweet spot’ when it comes to cultivation license application approvals. We look forward to providing our current and prospective shareholders with more details on this project, including an anticipated timeline to initial harvest, in the very near future.”

About Sugarmade, Inc.

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) is a product and branding marketing company investing in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. Our Brand portfolio includes CarryOutsupplies.com, SugarRush™ and Budcars.com. For more information please reference www.Sugarmade.com .

