Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems (3rd Edition), 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biologics represent one of the fastest growing classes of therapeutic molecules in modern healthcare. The annual global biologics market is expected to be approximately USD 380 billion by 2024, representing a relatively higher growth rate (~8%) compared to conventional pharmaceuticals. Considering the necessity to bypass gastric metabolism, biologics are mostly designed for administration via parenteral routes. In fact, majority of such therapies are formulated for intravenous delivery and are usually administered in a clinical setting. However, this scenario is cost intensive and is known to be associated with medication adherence related concerns. In this context, the subcutaneous route of drug delivery offers a number of benefits, including self-medication and life cycle management options. Although the pharmacokinetic profiles of intravenous and subcutaneous formulations are different, studies have demonstrated that the latter formulations are preferred by end users, offering substantial cost saving opportunities.



Presently, the subcutaneous delivery option is being investigated for a number of clinical candidates across different phases of development. Moreover, several approved therapeutic products, which are currently available in intravenous dosage forms, are also being reformulated and evaluated for subcutaneous administration. However, there are certain concerns associated with the subcutaneous route. For instance, most protein-based therapeutics, such as monoclonal antibodies, need to be administered in large quantities and have been shown to result in highly viscous formulations when reformulated for subcutaneous delivery.

In order to address this particular challenge, many companies have developed / are developing a number of novel technology platforms to facilitate the delivery of viscous drug formulations. Similar innovations are gradually facilitating a shift to subcutaneous delivery, primarily driven by the demand for self-administrable therapeutics. In fact, there are several self-medication solutions, equipped with a variety of user-friendly features, available in the market; examples include prefilled syringes, pen injectors, autoinjectors, needle-free injectors and large volume wearable injectors. Over the past few years, the aforementioned drug-device combination products have witnessed high adoption, enabled substantial reductions in healthcare expenses and improved therapy adherence. In this regard, the rising incidence of chronic clinical conditions and the ongoing efforts of therapy / device developers engaged in this field, are anticipated to drive the growth of the subcutaneous biologics market in the coming years.



The "Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems (3rd Edition), 2020-2030" report provides a detailed study on the current market landscape and future potential of biologics designed for subcutaneous administration. In addition, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the formulation technologies and drug delivery systems (focusing on large volume wearable injectors, autoinjectors, pen injectors, needle-free injectors, drug reconstitution systems, prefilled syringes and implants) that enable subcutaneous delivery of the biologic drugs.



Amongst other elements, the report features the following:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of commercially available and clinical-stage biologics that are designed for delivery via the subcutaneous route, along with information on approval year, phase of development, type of pharmacological molecule, target therapeutic area, dosing frequency, available dosage forms and key players.

A case study on leading subcutaneous biologics, featuring details on mechanism of action, development history, annual sales, technology platform and a comparison of their intravenous and subcutaneous formulations.

An assessment of the various subcutaneous formulation technologies along with information on developers, type of pharmacological molecule, route of administration, mechanisms of action and primary advantage(s).

An insightful three-dimensional comparison of the subcutaneous formulation technology developers, based on pipeline strength, supplier power of the developer and primary advantages offered by their respective technologies.



Elaborate profiles of key technology developers, featuring a brief overview of the company, its technology portfolio, product portfolio, financial information, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of collaborations and partnership agreements inked by the subcutaneous formulation technology developers since 2011.

An in-depth review of the most advanced and popular subcutaneous drug delivery systems, including large volume wearable injectors, autoinjectors, pen injectors, needle-free injectors, drug reconstitution systems, prefilled syringes and implants, providing information on their developer(s) and device specific features.



A comprehensive product competitiveness analysis of subcutaneous large volume wearable injectors, subcutaneous autoinjectors, subcutaneous needle-free injectors and pre-filled syringes, taking into consideration the supplier power and product specific information.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, under a comprehensive SWOT framework.



A selection of companies mentioned include:



Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Ablynx

AC Immune

Activa Brand Products

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alopexx Oncology

Alphamab

Alteogen

Asahi Kasei

Ascendis Pharma

Aspen Pharmacare

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Avillion

BASF

aBavarian Nordic

Baxalta

Bay City Capital

Bayer

Becton Dickinson

Bioam Gestion

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Pharmaceuticals

Generon

Genexine

Genmab

GlaxoSmithKline

Globe Medical Tech

GlobeImmune

Grifols

ILTOO Pharma

Injecto

Lundbeck

Lupin

Luye Pharma

MaxiVAX

McNair Group

Medac Pharma

MGlas

MicroVAX

NantCell

Nemera

Novartis

Omeros

PaxVax

Pendiq

Penjet

Pfizer

PharmaJet

Pharmakon Advisors

PharmaSens

Polfa Tarchomin

Portal Instruments

Primequal

Prolynx

Promius Pharma

Roche

Roselabs Bioscience

R-Pharm

Sandoz

Sanofi

Schering-Plough

Schott

Sensile Medical

Seqirus

Serina Therapeutics

Sernova

Shire

Valeritas

Venrock

Vetter Pharma

ViaCyte

ViCentra

Viela Bio

ViiV Healthcare

ViroMed

ViroPharma

Vitaeris

XBiotech

XEME Biopharma

Xencor

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Ypsomed

Zensun

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6s7jb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900