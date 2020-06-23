Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems (3rd Edition), 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Biologics represent one of the fastest growing classes of therapeutic molecules in modern healthcare. The annual global biologics market is expected to be approximately USD 380 billion by 2024, representing a relatively higher growth rate (~8%) compared to conventional pharmaceuticals. Considering the necessity to bypass gastric metabolism, biologics are mostly designed for administration via parenteral routes. In fact, majority of such therapies are formulated for intravenous delivery and are usually administered in a clinical setting. However, this scenario is cost intensive and is known to be associated with medication adherence related concerns. In this context, the subcutaneous route of drug delivery offers a number of benefits, including self-medication and life cycle management options. Although the pharmacokinetic profiles of intravenous and subcutaneous formulations are different, studies have demonstrated that the latter formulations are preferred by end users, offering substantial cost saving opportunities.
Presently, the subcutaneous delivery option is being investigated for a number of clinical candidates across different phases of development. Moreover, several approved therapeutic products, which are currently available in intravenous dosage forms, are also being reformulated and evaluated for subcutaneous administration. However, there are certain concerns associated with the subcutaneous route. For instance, most protein-based therapeutics, such as monoclonal antibodies, need to be administered in large quantities and have been shown to result in highly viscous formulations when reformulated for subcutaneous delivery.
In order to address this particular challenge, many companies have developed / are developing a number of novel technology platforms to facilitate the delivery of viscous drug formulations. Similar innovations are gradually facilitating a shift to subcutaneous delivery, primarily driven by the demand for self-administrable therapeutics. In fact, there are several self-medication solutions, equipped with a variety of user-friendly features, available in the market; examples include prefilled syringes, pen injectors, autoinjectors, needle-free injectors and large volume wearable injectors. Over the past few years, the aforementioned drug-device combination products have witnessed high adoption, enabled substantial reductions in healthcare expenses and improved therapy adherence. In this regard, the rising incidence of chronic clinical conditions and the ongoing efforts of therapy / device developers engaged in this field, are anticipated to drive the growth of the subcutaneous biologics market in the coming years.
The "Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems (3rd Edition), 2020-2030" report provides a detailed study on the current market landscape and future potential of biologics designed for subcutaneous administration. In addition, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the formulation technologies and drug delivery systems (focusing on large volume wearable injectors, autoinjectors, pen injectors, needle-free injectors, drug reconstitution systems, prefilled syringes and implants) that enable subcutaneous delivery of the biologic drugs.
Amongst other elements, the report features the following:
A selection of companies mentioned include:
