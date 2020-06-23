SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has donated 3,000 disposable masks to three vital organizations within the San Diego community and as part of the Company’s effort to support its community amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the Company took time to deliver 1,000 one-time use surgical masks to the Alpha Project, Wounded Warrior Support Network, and the San Diego LGBT Center as part of its commitment of supporting local organizations that provide a critical and valuable service to its diverse community members, particularly at a time when many of them are in need of as much support and assistance as possible.

“Supporting the community and the organizations that go above and beyond to support and protect those who find themselves in overwhelming challenging and unfortunate situations is something that is very near and dear to me,” said Global Trac Solutions CEO, Vanessa Luna. “As a company, I believe it is our responsibility to lend our support to those within our community in every capacity we possibly can. Organizations such as the Alpha Project, Wounded Warrior Support Network, and the San Diego LGBT Center are such an incredibly valuable resource to so many different people here in our community. And with the volatility and uncertainty that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, the guidance and support resources they offer to those within our wonderfully diverse community are perhaps as vital and important now as they have ever been before.”

In response to the Company’s donations of disposable masks, each of the organizations offered the following quotes:

“Thank you, Global Trac Solutions, for donating 1,000 masks to keep our residents and staff safe. This is a critical need right now. We appreciate your support; it is a true blessing.” – Bob McElroy, President & CEO, The Alpha Project

“The Wounded Warrior Support Network Thanks Global Trac Solutions for their generous and thoughtful donation of face masks. We will be delivering them to the Wounded Warrior Battalion at Camp Pendleton. Thank you so much for thinking of our military families.” - Bev Trout, Founder, The Wounded Warrior Support Network

“The San Diego LGBT Community Center is thankful to Global Trac Solutions for their generous donation of 1,000 one-time use surgical masks. As The Center is providing Emergency Services to clients, these masks will be a critical help for our Youth Centers, our Sunburst Youth Housing Project youth tenants, our emergency overnight housing, Safe S.T.A.Y., clients and staff, Center staff who are providing HIV testing, and Food Bank staff and volunteers. The gift of these masks will allow us to provide our Emergency Services safely during this pandemic, while protecting staff and clients. Thank you! “– The San Diego LGBT Center

The Company would also like to extend its thanks and gratitude to GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) whom the Company collaborated with on the purchase of the 3,000 disposable masks of which they contributed an additional 500 mask donation alongside us, we appreciate their collaborative efforts in helping make these donations a possibility. GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) has been providing Health & Safety products for over 18 years and is a proud U.S. Military & Government Supplier with many of its products made in U.S.A. & Europe; and warehoused in Los Angeles for fast next day shipping at www.gtxmask.com

“As America reopens for business and the community at large pitches in the help our first responders, we were honored to supply and donate essential PPE masks to Global Trac and help support their philanthropic cause,” stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

