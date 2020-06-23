Continues to Explore Opportunities for Use of the Compound as a Potential Treatment for COVID-19

NEW YORK, NY, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced it has received a patent for the treatment of liver cancer, U.S. Patent No. 10,675,255 entitled Sphingosine Pathway Modulating Compounds for the Treatment of Cancers. Enzo’s patent is directed to methods for treating hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common human liver cancer, using the company’s proprietary compound SK1-I and has a term extending into June 2038. Foreign patent applications in the same patent family are currently pending.

Elazar Rabbani, Ph.D., CEO of Enzo Biochem, Inc. commented: “This new application of our proprietary compound is an important step in our program to advance SK1-I as a potential treatment for liver cancer and other cancers. Both our internal studies and the work of others have shown that SK1-I can not only inhibit the growth of various types of cancer cells but can also modulate the activity of immune cells. Given this, we also continue to explore avenues for developing SK1-I as a potential treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-Cov-2.”

Sphingosine kinase 1 is a key enzyme in the Sphingosine cell-signaling pathway that has been implicated in tumor cell growth and pathological inflammation. The enzyme acts by phosphorylating the cellular lipid Sphingosine to form Sphingosine 1-Phosphate (S1P), an important biological mediator of cell proliferation and immune function. SK1-I is a small molecule that specifically inhibits Sphingosine kinase 1.

HCC represents more than 90% of primary human liver cancers and a significant unmet medical need in the United States and globally. In the U.S., the incidence of liver cancer has been rising for many years with 33,000 new cases annually and 27,000 deaths from the disease. Currently, about 26% of liver cancer patients will live five years after diagnosis if the cancer has not spread beyond the liver, but only 4% will live as long if the cancer has spread from the liver to other parts of the body.

About Enzo Biochem



Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

