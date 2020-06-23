NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

TickerFund NameEx-dateRecord DatePayable DateOrdinary
Income		Short Term Capital Gains Long Term Capital GainsTotal Rate
Per Share
AGGYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.10250$0.00000$0.00000$0.10250
AGZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.08250$0.00000$0.00000$0.08250
CXSEWisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.41000$0.00000$0.00000$0.41000
DDLSWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.28500$0.00000$0.00000$0.28500
DDWMWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.28000$0.00000$0.00000$0.28000
DEMWisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.46500$0.00000$0.00000$0.46500
DESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.06000$0.00000$0.00000$0.06000
DEWWisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.38500$0.00000$0.00000$0.38500
DFEWisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.55500$0.00000$0.00000$0.55500
DFJWisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.93519$0.00000$0.00000$0.93519
DGREWisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.17500$0.00000$0.00000$0.17500
DGRSWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.07000$0.00000$0.00000$0.07000
DGRWWisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.12000$0.00000$0.00000$0.12000
DGSWisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.58000$0.00000$0.00000$0.58000
DHSWisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.21000$0.00000$0.00000$0.21000
DIMWisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.57500$0.00000$0.00000$0.57500
DLNWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.28000$0.00000$0.00000$0.28000
DLSWisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.64500$0.00000$0.00000$0.64500
DNLWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.30000$0.00000$0.00000$0.30000
DOLWisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.44000$0.00000$0.00000$0.44000
DONWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.08000$0.00000$0.00000$0.08000
DOOWisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.43000$0.00000$0.00000$0.43000
DRWWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DTDWisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.25500$0.00000$0.00000$0.25500
DTHWisdomTree International High Dividend Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.42000$0.00000$0.00000$0.42000
DTNWisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.36500$0.00000$0.00000$0.36500
DWMWisdomTree International Equity Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.48500$0.00000$0.00000$0.48500
DWMFWisdomTree International Multifactor Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.16000$0.00000$0.00000$0.16000
DXGEWisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.39000$0.00000$0.00000$0.39000
DXJWisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.58606$0.00000$0.00000$0.58606
DXJSWisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.66917$0.00000$0.00000$0.66917
EESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.10000$0.00000$0.00000$0.10000
ELDWisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.14000$0.00000$0.00000$0.14000
EMCBWisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.26000$0.00000$0.00000$0.26000
EMMFWisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.10000$0.00000$0.00000$0.10000
EPIWisdomTree India Earnings Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.09403$0.00000$0.00000$0.09403
EPSWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.19000$0.00000$0.00000$0.19000
EUDGWisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.16500$0.00000$0.00000$0.16500
EUSCWisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.35500$0.00000$0.00000$0.35500
EZMWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.11500$0.00000$0.00000$0.11500
HEDJWisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.63000$0.00000$0.00000$0.63000
HYZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.09000$0.00000$0.00000$0.09000
IHDGWisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.21500$0.00000$0.00000$0.21500
IQDGWisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.16000$0.00000$0.00000$0.16000
IXSEWisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
MTGPWisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.08750$0.00000$0.00000$0.08750
NTSXWisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.07500$0.00000$0.00000$0.07500
QSYWisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.38000$0.00000$0.00000$0.38000
RESDWisdomTree International ESG Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.22500$0.00000$0.00000$0.22500
RESEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.18500$0.00000$0.00000$0.18500
RESPWisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.11000$0.00000$0.00000$0.11000
SFHYWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.18500$0.00000$0.00000$0.18500
SFIGWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.10000$0.00000$0.00000$0.10000
SHAGWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.07750$0.00000$0.00000$0.07750
USFRWisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.00400$0.00000$0.00000$0.00400
USMFWisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.10000$0.00000$0.00000$0.10000
WFHYWisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.22000$0.00000$0.00000$0.22000
WFIGWisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.10000$0.00000$0.00000$0.10000
XSOEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund6/23/20206/24/20206/26/2020$0.09000$0.00000$0.00000$0.09000

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York.  WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies.  WisdomTree currently has approximately $57.9 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal.  Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty.  Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions.  Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance.  Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility.  Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments.  Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations.  Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions.  As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise.  In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline.  Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline.  Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager.  Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs.  Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus.  Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing. 

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20200619-0078

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom / Amie Lauder
+1.917.267.3735 / +1.416.459.6835
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com alauder@wisdomtree.com