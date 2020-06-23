Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the last few years, the exponential growth in the pipeline of nucleic acid based therapies has led to the escalating interest of pharmaceutical industry in this domain. Presently, more than 2,000 trials evaluating different types of gene therapies are underway. Moreover, according to experts at the US FDA, around 40 new gene therapies are likely to be approved by 2022. In this context, it is worth highlighting that viral vectors are a crucial element in gene therapy development and manufacturing. Although, viral vectors have shown significant success in R&D, their applications are limited due to immunogenicity and toxicity related concerns, high development costs and the limitation on amount of genomic material that they can carry. Excessively high price tags associated with viral-based therapies, such as Zolgensma (USD 2.1 million) and Luxtruna (USD 850,000), have led to several reimbursement challenges, thereby decreasing patient access. Owing to the aforementioned concerns related to viral vectors, therapy developers are evaluating a variety of non-viral methods of gene delivery.
In the present scenario, non-viral transfection systems are not yet widely used in therapy development and clinical studies, primarily due to their relatively low efficiency compared to viruses. The applications of these methods are largely restricted to fundamental research, including protein and gene expression, and cell line development. However, there are a number of companies that have developed proprietary technologies and products to facilitate physical (electroporation, gene gun, microinjection and sonoporation), chemical (transfection reagents) and other non-viral methods of transfection (transposon based systems, piggyBac and magnetofection). We believe that, as the demand for advanced therapy medicinal products, which require genetic engineering, the opportunity for non-viral transfection system developers is also likely to grow.
This report features an extensive study of the various systems and technologies available for non-viral transfection, in addition to the current market landscape and future potential of product developers.
The report features:
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION SYSTEMS
5. NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION SYSTEMS: COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
6. COMPANY PROFILES
7. POTENTIAL STRATEGIC PARTNERS
8. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES
9. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
10. PATENT ANALYSIS
11. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS
12. MARKET FORECAST
13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
14. CONCLUSION
A selection of companies mentioned include:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmgx29
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: