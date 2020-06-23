Boston, MA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG's Insider Pro and Computerworld are pleased to announce the 2020 Best Places to Work in IT list (click to tweet). Each year, 100 organizations are selected based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training, diversity and retention, as well as a survey completed by IT staff indicating their satisfaction with company offerings and work environment. Given that company size can play into the culture and benefits, the winning organizations are broken down by size (large, midsize, small). Topping this year’s list in the respective divisions are Ultimate Software (large), FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) (midsize) and Cloud for Good (small).
Continuous Learning
One common thread among the organizations on the 2020 list is the importance they place on training and career development. For starters, most organizations offer reimbursement for technology certifications (96%), continuing ed. (94%), or college tuition (88%). Additionally, organizations are spending on average $1,778 per IT employee on training annually and providing an average of 8 training days. This focus strongly aligns as a top priority for IT professionals.
As organizations continue to adjust their operations to accommodate employees working from home, technology has never been more important. In the recent CIO COVID-19 Impact Study, 62% of organizations said that the pandemic is accelerating digital transformation efforts. Training and the stepped-up need for technologic advancement opens the door for working with cutting-edge technologies, which is important to 78% of the IT professionals who responded to the 2020 Best Places to Work in IT survey.
“As technology continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain that technology has never been more important or more challenging,” said Mark Lewis, VP Audience Development at IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Place to Work in IT list share a common denominator: They create an environment that not only rewards workers with competitive compensation and benefits, but they also foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”
Team Dynamics
Interesting work, fair compensation and benefits, and growth play a big part in employee satisfaction. However, another aspect is enjoying the work environment, which is important to 95% of participants. Seventy-one percent of IT practitioners said that morale within their team is excellent or very good, and 96% feel they have a good relationship with their co-workers and their supervisor (91%). Furthermore, 90% to 91% agree/strongly agree that their organization treats employees fairly and equally when it comes to gender, race, religion and sexual orientation. Additional insights about the top organizations and their IT teams include:
Learn More About the Top 100 Organizations
The complete 2020 Best Places to Work in IT report can be read on IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld. The collection features articles profiling three winning organizations, a beautifully designed PDF of the special report for downloading and sharing, and an archive listing all honorees dating back to 1994.
Insider Pro and Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT 2020:
Large Organization Rankings (5,000+ U.S. employees)
1. Ultimate Software
2. Owens Corning
3. Genentech
4. Booz Allen Hamilton
5. Worthington Industries
6. Vanguard
7. Norton Healthcare
8. Cedars-Sinai
9. Navy Federal Credit Union
10. International Paper
11. Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
12. DHL Express
13. Erickson Living
14. Zimmer Biomet
15. University of Notre Dame
16. VMware
17. Aflac
18. Discover Financial Services
19. Humana
20. Atrium Health
21. Total Quality Logistics
22. Asurion
23. Jet Propulsion Laboratory
24. Kaiser Permanente
25. RSM US
26. Portland State University
27. CDW
28. Raytheon
29. Jack Henry and Associates
30. Applied Materials
31. Motorola Solutions
32. Principal Financial Group
33. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
34. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute
35. MSC Industrial Supply
36. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
37. Johns Hopkins Medicine
38. Southern Co.
39. Nationwide Mutual Insurance
40. Holman Enterprises
41. Mitre
42. Sharp HealthCare
43. AdventHealth
44. Liberty Mutual Insurance
45. PPG
46. FedEx
47. Fannie Mae
48. Banner Health
49. Memorial Healthcare System
50. Spectrum Health
51. Kroger
52. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Midsize Organization Rankings (1,001 – 4,999 U.S. employees)
1. FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority)
2. Kronos
3. Zebra Technologies
4. Plante Moran
5. Axon
6. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
7. Avanade
8. National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC)
9. DriveTime
10. Suddath
11. Enova International
12. BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York
13. VyStar Credit Union
14. Robert W Baird and Co.
15. Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings
16. Janney Montgomery Scott
17. CME Group
18. Credit Acceptance
19. Align Technology
20. Power Home Remodeling
21. Informatica
22. Workiva
23. Veeam
24. Genesis HealthCare System
25. American Fidelity Assurance Company
Small Organization Rankings (<1,000 U.S. employees)
1. Cloud for Good
2. Central Minn. Credit Union (CMCU)
3. Axxess
4. NCAA
5. OneStream Software
6. Health Catalyst
7. KnowBe4
8. ExtraHop
9. MetroStar Systems
10. Connectria
11. Secure-24
12. Accelirate
13. Avaap USA
14. Dataprise
15. Paramount Software Solutions
16. OCLC
17. NRECA (National Rural Electric Cooperative Association)
18. Konstruktor Service
19. Planned Systems International
20. CarGurus
21. Nitel
22. Sprinklr
23. IT Convergence
About the Best Places to Work in IT list
The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.
About Insider Pro
InsiderPro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.
Follow Insider Pro on Twitter: @InsiderPro_IDG #BestPlacesIT
Follow Insider Pro on LinkedIn
About Computerworld
Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.
Follow Computerworld on Twitter: @Computerworld #BestPlacesIT
Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn
Follow Computerworld on Facebook
About IDG Communications, Inc.
IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.
Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.
Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld
Follow IDG on LinkedIn
Like IDG on Facebook
### Contact Lynn Holmlund Marketing Director IDG Communications, Inc. lynn_holmlund@idg.com 508.254.8336
IDG Communications, Inc.
Framingham, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
### Contact Lynn Holmlund Marketing Director IDG Communications, Inc. lynn_holmlund@idg.com 508.254.8336
IDG2016_no-tag_black.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: