Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
CBRN threats are global and they can become pandemic and threaten the global population if ignored in one country. With the experience of covid19; one must take a lesson that no country can remain safe today if the biological weapon is used in some far reached country.
The new form of biological threat is silent and it is coming from the backdoor. And, therefore, the CBRN defense is going to become a collective initiative than keeping it restricted to the national level. Particularly those countries that have knowledge, expertise, and equipment to control CBRN threats will need to come forward and help less-privileged countries with training and defense material on CBRN.
Integrating capabilities for installing, operating and training on CBRN threat detection technologies and protection against weapons of mass destruction (WMD) through the deployment of monitoring and surveillance systems, radars and satellites are becoming the next big market opportunities.
Few of the interesting findings of the research report include:
Scope:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
2.1 CBRN Trends and Insights
2.2 Major Findings
2.3 Major Conclusions
2.4 Important Tables and Graphs
3 Current Technologies of the CBRN Defense
3.1 Overview
3.2 Sensors and Sensor Integration in CBRN Devices
3.3 CBRN Software and Information Management Systems
3.4 CBRN Products and Equipment
3.5 DoD DR SKO
3.6 Project CBRN SaaS
4 Current Market Overview of the CBRN
4.1 CBRN Market Overview
4.2 Leading Influencers for CBRN Markets
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Essential for CBRN Defense
5.3 CBRN Market Segment
5.4 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.5 Macro environment
5.6 Forecast factors
6 CBRN Market by Region to 2028
6.1 Introduction
6.2 CBRN market by Regions overview
6.3 CBRN market Regions by Products
6.4 CBRN market Regions by End-User
6.5 CBRN market Regions by Threat Elements
7 CBRN Market by Products to 2028
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Global CBRN market by Products overview
7.3 Global market CBRN Products by Region
7.4 Global market CBRN Products by End-User
7.5 Global market CBRN Products by Threat Element
8 CBRN Market by Threat Element to 2028
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Global CBRN market by Products for Threat Defense Element
8.3 Global CBRN market Threat Element Defense by Region
8.4 Global CBRN Products by End-User
9 CBRN Market by End-User to 2028
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Global CBRN market by Products
9.3 CBRN Markets end-user market by Region
9.4 Global CBRN market by Threat Defense
10 Events based forecast for the global CBRN Market to 2028
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Events forecast factors
10.3 Impact of Corona Epidemics on CBRN market
10.4 Global Market
10.5 Forecast by Products
10.6 Forecast by Region
10.7 Forecast by Threat Element
10.8 Forecast by End-User
11 Leading Companies in the CBRN Market
11.1 Airboss of America Corp.
11.2 Bertin Technologies
11.3 Bruker Corporation
11.4 FLIR Systems
11.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12 Conclusions and recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46tjha
