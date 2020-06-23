Dublin, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



CBRN threats are global and they can become pandemic and threaten the global population if ignored in one country. With the experience of covid19; one must take a lesson that no country can remain safe today if the biological weapon is used in some far reached country.



The new form of biological threat is silent and it is coming from the backdoor. And, therefore, the CBRN defense is going to become a collective initiative than keeping it restricted to the national level. Particularly those countries that have knowledge, expertise, and equipment to control CBRN threats will need to come forward and help less-privileged countries with training and defense material on CBRN.



Integrating capabilities for installing, operating and training on CBRN threat detection technologies and protection against weapons of mass destruction (WMD) through the deployment of monitoring and surveillance systems, radars and satellites are becoming the next big market opportunities.



Few of the interesting findings of the research report include:

Increasing inclusion of multi-sensor technologies, software and communication technologies

Use of unmanned monitoring and surveillance systems to conduct aerial surveillance will grow many folds and it will become a key component of CBRN countermeasures

Use of centralized data management and analytics will change the entire CBRN to new levels of must-have technology for military and homeland applications



Scope:

CBRN Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.4% over 2020-2028 in terms of value and in terms of volume the growth will be with a CAGR of 5.5%. The total revenue during the forecasted period will be $156.5 billion.

The demand for CBRN technology is growing worldwide. The long-pending decommissioning of conventional CBRN systems with modern, unmanned and multi-sensor based CBRN systems was the need for various nations.

Scope for CBRN software using Software as a Service is under consideration, especially by Europe and the U.S. led association. Developing a cluster of integrated CBRN systems to generate data from multiple sources and perform data analytics and intelligence at a central location is the key purpose.

Unmanned CBRN monitoring and surveillance systems will grow in many folds. Zero causality and real-time decisions are the two key drivers for using land-based and aerial unmanned CBRN systems.

CBRN solution providers invest heavily in high-speed bandwidths to securely transmit data at lightning speed. The use of the Internet is crucial for communication between the field teams and control room. The Internet has improved the efficiency of communication and data transfer in real-time.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary

2.1 CBRN Trends and Insights

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusions

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current Technologies of the CBRN Defense

3.1 Overview

3.2 Sensors and Sensor Integration in CBRN Devices

3.3 CBRN Software and Information Management Systems

3.4 CBRN Products and Equipment

3.5 DoD DR SKO

3.6 Project CBRN SaaS



4 Current Market Overview of the CBRN

4.1 CBRN Market Overview

4.2 Leading Influencers for CBRN Markets



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Essential for CBRN Defense

5.3 CBRN Market Segment

5.4 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.5 Macro environment

5.6 Forecast factors



6 CBRN Market by Region to 2028

6.1 Introduction

6.2 CBRN market by Regions overview

6.3 CBRN market Regions by Products

6.4 CBRN market Regions by End-User

6.5 CBRN market Regions by Threat Elements



7 CBRN Market by Products to 2028

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Global CBRN market by Products overview

7.3 Global market CBRN Products by Region

7.4 Global market CBRN Products by End-User

7.5 Global market CBRN Products by Threat Element



8 CBRN Market by Threat Element to 2028

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Global CBRN market by Products for Threat Defense Element

8.3 Global CBRN market Threat Element Defense by Region

8.4 Global CBRN Products by End-User



9 CBRN Market by End-User to 2028

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Global CBRN market by Products

9.3 CBRN Markets end-user market by Region

9.4 Global CBRN market by Threat Defense



10 Events based forecast for the global CBRN Market to 2028

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Events forecast factors

10.3 Impact of Corona Epidemics on CBRN market

10.4 Global Market

10.5 Forecast by Products

10.6 Forecast by Region

10.7 Forecast by Threat Element

10.8 Forecast by End-User



11 Leading Companies in the CBRN Market

11.1 Airboss of America Corp.

11.2 Bertin Technologies

11.3 Bruker Corporation

11.4 FLIR Systems

11.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



12 Conclusions and recommendations



