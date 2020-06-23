Atlanta, Georgia, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UL, a leading global safety science company, has entered into a partnership with Rubicon, a software company born in the waste and recycling industry, to support each company’s shared circularity and sustainability aspirations to end waste, in all of its forms, while creating economic value.

As part of the partnership, UL and Rubicon will work to extend third-party validation services such as UL’s Standards for circularity, recycled content, and waste diversion to Rubicon’s customers and collaborators, while helping UL customers identify and access Rubicon recycling and waste reduction services across the sustainable material management value chain. This will help manufacturers and brand owners secure recognition for their efforts to help create a more circular and sustainable economy, while creating the ecosystem needed to advance the circularity principle of retaining the value of resources for as long as possible. UL and Rubicon will collaborate on market education and outreach efforts to continue to reduce dependency on landfills.

“To achieve greater sustainability and more circular economies, we need to use each tool in our toolbox to stem the flow of valuable assets discarded as waste every day,” said Catherine Sheehy, Global Lead of Sustainability Partnerships for UL’s Environment and Sustainability division. “By aligning our strengths and roles in the value chain, UL and Rubicon can help customers move forward on this decade of action to achieve the aspirations of the UN Sustainable Development Goals while also informing environmental, social, and governance investment risk analysis.”

“This agreement advances Rubicon and UL’s shared goals of enabling new opportunities for economic growth that do not depend on the old take-make-waste economic model,” said David Rachelson, Chief Sustainability Officer at Rubicon. “Since Rubicon’s founding, we’ve known that there are better ways to deal with the global waste problem. This seed has helped us grow a suite of services that not only help our customers manage and divert waste from landfills but reduce associated carbon emissions and improve quality of life. Collaborating with UL, a mission-based organization using the power of science to improve the world, just makes sense.”

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software company that provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste, in all of its forms, by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at www.rubicon.com.

