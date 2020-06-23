SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fictiv today announced that co-founder and CEO Dave Evans has been named by Constellation Research to its 2021 Business Transformation 150, an elite list of executives leading business transformation efforts around the globe.



As part of its determination process, BT150 acknowledged that digital leaders have been greatly challenged this year by a perfect storm of disruptions due to COVID-19, generational shifts in the workforce, a hypercompetitive new customer experience landscape, and the relentless march of exponential digital change, among other factors. The BT150 nomination process took these influences to heart this year to make sure the list genuinely reflects today's world and leading trends.

Dave was recognized for his work disrupting an antiquated manufacturing industry, pioneering the digitization of manufacturing through distributed networks around the world, and injecting software into hardware development and production to deliver speed, quality, and cost-savings. His vision for a world in which anyone can turn an idea into a physical product with ease is at the root of Fictiv, the company he helped found.

As a Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem, Fictiv helped its clients nimbly tackle the one-two punch of last year’s trade wars and then the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the use of Fictiv’s AI and enterprise-grade quote-to-order platform, companies seamlessly shifted manufacturing orders around the world in real time with consistent quality and pricing thresholds. To date, Fictiv has raised $58 million in venture capital and manufactured more than ten million parts across the globe.

“This is a collective honor for the entire team at Fictiv and a validation of our vision to digitize the world’s manufacturing processes,” said Evans. “Through digitization we can increase the resilience of supply chains, delivering on a promise of agile manufacturing that can withstand any disruption and bring more products to market, faster and more affordably.”

“This year’s BT150 leaders have watched their futures accelerate in front of them. As positive change agents, their hard work to build new business models, accelerate organizational change, and apply new technologies has paid off in the post-pandemic environment,” said R “Ray” Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. “Moreover, their collective drive to improve the world around them and mentor the next generation sets them apart.”

“Digital leaders are currently grappling with much more change than in the past, and we can see in this year's BT150 that they are perhaps the most multifaceted inductees yet,” observed Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. “More than ever, the BT150 members together hold a diverse set of business, technology and people skills to drive breakthrough innovation at their organizations and in the industry.”

Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts powered the six-month selection process. Each executive on the list demonstrates an understanding of how the business environment is transforming in response to digital and exponential technologies, and these leaders are actively preparing their companies to excel during and after the transformation.

The full listing can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/business-transformation-150/2021

ABOUT FICTIV

Fictiv offers manufacturing agility and speed through a portfolio of optimized manufacturing processes for hardware companies of all sizes. Its Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem combines an easy-to-use cloud platform; design, quoting, billing and logistics systems; and an intelligent orchestration engine that manages a network of highly vetted and monitored manufacturing partners that together deliver high-quality mechanical parts at unprecedented speeds. The ecosystem is supported by “boots-on-the-ground” experts to manage programs, inspect quality, and provide ​DfM ​guidance along the way. Over the last six years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 10M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and increase supply chain predictability. www.fictiv.com