DENVER, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoPeace , a diversified holding company which invests in growing companies demonstrating positive measurable impact and strong fiscal health, today announced it has secured $1.6M in funding through a private capital raise. The round included more than 48 influential individuals from within their private network of investors, including family/friends and successful entrepreneurs and businesspeople.

CoPeace is the first holding company to provide an accessible means to invest directly in for-profit companies seeking solutions to societal and environmental problems, while striving for a competitive financial return. As a holding company, CoPeace utilizes investor capital to purchase controlling interest in complementary, purpose-driven holdings through a unique investment approach that creates a path for nearly anyone to participate in impact investing, including communities often overlooked in traditional investing.

“With the support of our investors, CoPeace will use this funding to make investments in socially impactful organizations and acquire meaningful subsidiaries, as well as contribute to general operating costs,” said CoPeace CEO Craig Jonas. “The mission behind everything we do at CoPeace is to continue democratizing impact investing and help individuals of all investing backgrounds grow their money for good. Many self-described ‘impact’ investment opportunities available today are not truly aligned with achieving impact goals, prioritizing financial return over effective impact. The CoPeace approach considers stakeholders, not just shareholders, when making investment decisions, and empowers investors to build wealth while making a difference.”

CoPeace uses a Head + Heart + Math formula when vetting potential partners to identify companies with innovative, marketable concepts and a strong leadership team, who are combating world problems with measurable impact and are projected to have positive growth and potential target returns. Currently, CoPeace’s portfolio includes three companies, Advanced Sustainable Technologies, CoFi LLC and Uncharted Power, all of which focus on climate crisis solutions, cleantech innovation, and economic equality opportunities. Future holdings will fall under the themes of public health, education, and financial accessibility.

"It is an honor to have CoPeace as a part of the Uncharted Power community,” said Jessica O. Mathews, Founder & CEO of Uncharted Power. “The CoPeace team members have provided guidance that has been invaluable to our growth. Knowing how deeply their values in solving environmental and social issues align with ours makes working with them all the more powerful."

According to Morgan Stanley’s 2019 study on investor interest in sustainable investing , more than 8-in-10 (85%) of U.S. individual investors expressed interest in sustainable investing, yet 65% cited a lack of available products as the barrier to including sustainable investing in their portfolio. CoPeace fills a much-needed void that currently exists in the competitive landscape of impact investing – one that provides access to the direct investing process, while prioritizing true impact and profit.

About CoPeace

CoPeace is a first-of-its-kind holding company, building a portfolio of carefully selected for-profit companies having measurable social and environmental impact while providing competitive financial returns. Investing in CoPeace is accessible to the general public via its direct public offering and holding company structure.

As a designated Certified B Corp and a public-benefit corporation (PBC), CoPeace is committed to acting morally, ethically and responsibly in regard to society, the environment, the natural world and the world at large. CoPeace joins an exclusive community of just 2,500 B Corps and is one of approximately 400 B Corps also registered as a public-benefit corporation.

For more information about CoPeace and how you can grow your money for good, visit www.copeace.com .