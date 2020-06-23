LOS ANGELES, CA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK: BYZN) announced today that it has engaged the accounting firm of Rose, Snyder & Jacobs LLP to audit the Company's financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Byzen Digital President Chris Percy commented, “Further to our press release last year, this is a major step towards qualification to up list to the OTCQB, I am pleased to welcome the team at Rose, Snyder & Jacobs on board to assist us with this process.”

The Company has stated that it seeks to complete this process in the coming months and to engage in additional acquisitions in the clean energy sector. Byzen recently announced its first acquisition of Clean Seas, Inc. a waste to energy company focused on turning waste plastics into clean energy and clean fuels.

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a public company trading on the OTC Pink Current Market and is presently focusing on mergers and acquisitions in high growth industries.

For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com

