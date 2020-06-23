Boston, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies announced today that it has expanded its Anywhere Integration program by introducing a new development portal for insurance technology solution providers during one of the provider’s live vFormation virtual event sessions. Duckcreek.dev allows integrations to Duck Creek solutions to be built by third parties without requiring extensive knowledge of the Duck Creek Platform. Using pre-built patterns, solution providers can integrate their products and services into Duck Creek workflows with little to no assistance from Duck Creek. Once integration packages are built, Duck Creek will validate the packages and make them available to customers on Duck Creek’s Content Exchange, the company’s online marketplace for add-ons and services that enhance insurers’ digital ecosystems.

“Insurers are searching for ways to augment their core operating systems with a broad set of insurance technology solutions,” commented Donald Light, Director, North American P&C Practice at Celent. “Duck Creek’s duckcreek.dev is designed to make it quicker and easier for third-party insurance technology providers to make their solutions work with Duck Creek’s offerings. This in turn will give Duck Creek’s insurer clients more ways to compete in an increasingly challenging market.”

By offering a portal wherein insurance technology solution providers can build their own integrations to the Duck Creek Platform, the company provides additional value to Duck Creek customers, offering more of the data sources, analytics tools, and unique services carriers need to make more informed and profitable underwriting, pricing, and claims decisions, become more operationally efficient, and create better customer experiences.

As Duck Creek continues its growth momentum in the market with its SaaS solutions, demand for the provider’s available Partner Ecosystem integrations has increased, and this new development portal accelerates ease of integration with the Duck Creek Platform. Insurance technology solution providers such as Spixii and Cambridge Mobile Telematics were early adopters in utilizing the duckcreek.dev development portal and have already built their own integrations to Duck Creek’s solutions using pre-defined patterns available on duckcreek.dev. Numerous other technology solution providers are in the process of building their own integrations to the Duck Creek Platform at the time of this announcement. Additional patterns will continue to be added to the development tool, making way for a broader range of insurance technology solution providers and capabilities to be added to Duck Creek’s Content Exchange.

“Each day, more and more insurance technology solution providers are developing valuable solutions and services that insurance carriers want to incorporate into their workflows and decision processes,” said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President of Partner Go-to-Market at Duck Creek Technologies. “As a core solutions SaaS provider, our goal is to continue to expand our Partner Ecosystem, giving carriers the optional features they’re looking for while extending the value of our Platform to their businesses. Enhancing our Anywhere Integration program by enabling insurance technology solution providers to build their own integrations using the duckcreek.dev portal, our Partner Ecosystem will provide broader as well as deeper value-added solutions to our customers, and further reinforce the value of the open architecture of the Duck Creek Platform.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

