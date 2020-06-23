NEW YORK and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota , the leading audience technology platform enabling the intelligent use of data, today announced its audiences are now available for activation on social networks through a unique partnership with Amobee--the global advertising technology company reinventing advertising for the converging world--providing consistency across TV, connected TV, digital and social advertising.



Eyeota leverages Amobee’s identity graph to map Eyeota user attributes to mobile IDs, enabling marketers to seamlessly connect with their target audiences on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter. Eyeota’s social audience activation is now available in all global markets across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC). This is the first social audience targeting partnership for Amobee and Eyeota in APAC and EMEA.

Eyeota’s Audiences fuse demographics, behavioral and psychographic attributes from qualified data providers to create unique audience segments for advertisers to engage with consumers throughout each stage of the customer journey. They are composed of more than 4 billion unique user profiles across more than 1,300 audience segments, covering 17 vertical and seasonal audience categories.

According to eMarketer, more than three billion people worldwide will use a social media network at least once per month this year. Brands and advertisers benefit greatly from combining audience activation across both social and programmatic advertising channels. This allows marketers to maintain consistency across multi-channel audience targeting, track audience-level frequency and benchmark audience response results to optimize future campaigns.

“While there is a great deal of buzz about multi-channel marketing, until now, it has been difficult for advertisers to successfully target the same audience across their media mix,” said Kristina Prokop, CEO and co-founder of Eyeota. “This partnership with Amobee is a great step forward, helping marketers overcoming that obstacle and reach their target audiences consistently across channels.”

This unique partnership deepens Eyeota’s relationship with Amobee in a global capacity, expanding Eyeota’s audience solutions into additional, rapidly growing social network channels including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter. Amobee advertising clients are now able to tap into Eyeota’s deep audience insights on social in order to better plan and optimize holistic campaigns.

“Eyeota’s international roots and strong understanding of audiences across the world made them a natural partner for Amobee to further expand our social audience activation deeper into EMEA and APAC,” said Luke Hathaway, Vice President of Social at Amobee. “We are proud to integrate Eyeota with our best-in-class technology for advertisers to develop a truly unified campaign, reaching their target audience across multiple digital environments.”

Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester New Wave™: Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms report, Amobee provides clients with solutions to drive results in any format across any screen to better reach desired audiences and business results. Amobee unifies TV and digital to provide agencies and leading brands with advanced data management and media planning capabilities as well as actionable, real-time market research and proprietary audience data. Amobee works to enable media companies with sophisticated audience-based planning technology that helps meet the goals of marketers most efficiently while allowing media companies to manage the new business and technical complexities they face in a converging world.

To learn more about Eyeota and Amobee social audience activation, please reach out to datadesk@eyeota.com .

About Eyeota

Eyeota is an audience technology platform that enables the intelligent use of data.

We work with marketers, data owners and research companies to provide distinct, comprehensive and qualified audience data. Our technology platform transforms audience data so that organizations can make smarter business decisions, understand customers and enrich marketing strategies.

Eyeota was founded in 2010 and operates in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. For more information, please visit http://www.eyeota.com .

About Amobee

The world’s leading independent advertising platform, Amobee empowers brands, agencies and broadcasters with advertising solutions for the converging world. Amobee’s platform provides end-to-end campaign planning, management and optimization across TV, digital and social media. Through the application of prescriptive AI, proprietary data and advanced analytics, advertisers can now seamlessly orchestrate the consumer journey across converged media and all devices and eliminate the media overlap and waste which come from traditional media silos. Amobee is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world, which reaches more than 675 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit amobee.com or follow @amobee.

