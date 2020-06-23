Sharif adds key skills to advance MightyHive analytics and attribution services



SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading media consultancy MightyHive today announced the appointment of Sayf Sharif as senior director of data for North America. Sharif brings over 20 years of analytics experience to this role and will advance data strategy conversations with clients to drive media value, best-in-class user experience, and data integrity.

At MightyHive, Sharif will build and lead data and analytics strategies for clients in North America and around the globe. He will nurture clients’ understanding of how to create and test attribution strategies across media buys. A thought leader in the data and analytics space, Sharif will build sophisticated technology stacks and develop attribution models based on client goals and needs.

“Marketing is changing faster than ever, so it is critical to use data to understand how to optimize it to positively impact the bottom line,” said Tyler Pietz, VP of global enterprise solutions at MightyHive. “Sayf’s unique qualifications and his archaeologist eye make him a valuable addition to MightyHive in this new role where he will help write the playbook for our clients and our team.”

Sharif is a digital analytics veteran, having previously led analytics practices at LunaMetrics and Seer Interactive, as well as having spoken worldwide at numerous analytics and digital marketing conferences. Sharif has helped companies like Leading Hotels of the World, UNICEF, University of Pennsylvania, and many others leverage data and analytics strategies to improve their return on investment (ROI).

“My education and background as an archaeologist inspires my approach to analytics and attribution, since the goal is to collect data in order to understand past human behavior,” Sharif said. “MightyHive continues to prove itself as a global leader in helping blue chip organizations better harness the power of their data, so I am honored to bring my experience and leadership to the team.”

MightyHive has made recent strategic investments to grow its data and analytics practice, including its May 2020 merger with Digodat , the leading Argentina-based analytics consultancy specializing in data visualization, data insights, predictive modeling and data engineering. In 2019, MightyHive merged with ConversionWorks , a London-based, award-winning digital analytics, biddable media and data science consultancy, and with MightyHive Korea , another widely recognized data and analytics consultancy in Seoul. Each merger added noteworthy talent, global scale, and new capabilities to MightyHive.



To learn more about MightyHive’s analytics capabilities, please contact sales@mightyhive.com.

About MightyHive

MightyHive is a new breed of media consultancy that partners with global brands and agencies seeking transformative marketing results in a time of massive disruption and opportunity. Recognized as a global leader in advanced marketing and advertising technologies, MightyHive provides consulting and services in the areas of media operations and training, data strategy and analytics.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with teams in 19 countries and 24 cities around the world. In 2018, MightyHive merged with S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), a new age/new era digital advertising and marketing services company established by Sir Martin Sorrell in 2018.