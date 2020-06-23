VANCOUVER and TORONTO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation, a global full-service digital consultancy, is proud to announce that we have been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

Appnovation ranks among the top companies in Canada when it comes to camaraderie, credibility, pride and performance. Most notably, 89% of respondents feel pride in the work they do at Appnovation, 97% feel the company has a friendly working environment and 87% feel they make a difference in our workplace.

“Appnovation has seen an incredible amount of growth in the past six to 12 months and we know a huge amount of our success can be attributed to our people and our culture,” said Scott Wassmer, General Manager of the Americas at Appnovation. “The fact that 86% of employees would recommend Appnovation as a great place to work means we are on the right track.”

Some of the many benefits available to Appnovation employees include, but are not limited to:

Healthcare Benefits: Competitive healthcare benefits package for all full time employees and their dependents;

Group RRSP Program: A Group Retirement Plan which includes company contributions;

Fitness Allowance: An annual allowance which can be used for activities, equipment and programs to help employees maintain their well being, fitness goals and a healthy lifestyle;

Ongoing Learning and Development Opportunities: Access to LinkedIn Learning, which has over 11,000 on-demand courses covering a variety of topics in business, creative and technology, all taught by industry experts;

Culture Programs: Dog friendly offices, weekly or bi-weekly breakfasts/lunches, free snack and coffee bars and organized social events.

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global full-service digital consultancy. We help businesses advance and inspire, create positive transformation, and champion digital innovation. Our expertise and knowledge is your expertise and knowledge: At Appnovation, we seamlessly integrate strategy, user experience, technical development, deployment, training and support.

Appnovation. Inspiring Possibility.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.





