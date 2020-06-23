PHOENIX, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC. , a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, today announced that it has further expanded its use of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to create new operational efficiencies and data insights for its shipper customers, freight agents and carrier partners.



Since its inception in 2003, GlobalTranz has driven market leading technology innovations that minimize required manual involvement in the execution and management of freight movement while providing optimal shipment visibility. The efficiencies created by these innovations have helped GlobalTranz’s customers, carriers and freight agents maximize their competitive and operative advantages. GlobalTranz’s expanded deployment of RPA adds to this innovation by further reducing dependencies on manual efforts required to deal with the nuisances of logistics and transportation while concurrently providing actionable data insights that facilitate handling of dynamic and demanding supply chains, distribution and final mile management.

“GlobalTranz is expanding on its rich history of technology advancement by leveraging digital tools such as RPA to more quickly respond to evolving customer needs by providing new insights and solutions to operational challenges,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “We are excited that our advanced technology solutions are aiding our customers and partners navigate challenges and strengthen their businesses for the future.”

“The demand for deep insights into real-time supply chain visibility has reached a new level because the coronavirus crisis exposed vulnerabilities in highly complex global supply chains,” said Russ Felker, Chief Technology Officer of GlobalTranz. “We have enabled shippers to gain greater visibility to freight movements and thus respond more quickly to risks throughout all stages of the supply chain.”

Using RPA, GlobalTranz has improved its up-to-the-minute information and insights on rates. “Rather than requiring customers to go to a platform to get information and insights, we use RPA to proactively provide data and insights they need for their unique supply chains,” said Felker. “RPA allows us to use larger data sets to surface trends in supply chains that help robust contingency planning.”

“The changing dynamics in the economy in 2020 has placed stress on the supply chains of many organizations. GlobalTranz has continued to sign new business throughout the pandemic, including a number of strategic managed transportation deals, as shippers seek strategic partnerships and enhanced supply chain resiliency. Leveraging RPA to enhance our internally developed systems enables GlobalTranz to scale our growth while delivering superior customer service,” said Krug.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com

