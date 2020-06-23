HOUSTON, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Viking Cold Solutions to the 2020 Top Green Providers list for the fourth consecutive year.



Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers list become more stringent for applicants. For example, the editorial staff evaluates a company’s participation in such programs as the EPA’s SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified, and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy-saving installations and retrofits that produce measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

"Our annual Top Green Providers award recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership enhance sustainability within the food and beverage industry. From technology that reduces a fleet's carbon footprint to software that helps shippers drive energy efficiency to systems and processes that help reduce the carbon and environmental impact of their customers’ supply chains, these top green providers continue to practice the ultimate in sustainability year over year," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics.

Viking Cold Solutions CEO and President, James Bell, responded to the news that the company received its third cleantech-related award this year, “We are honored to be recognized as a Top Green Provider for the fourth year in a row. Helping our customers, such as Whole Foods, Sysco, and Americold, to improve their sustainability, increase resiliency, and better maintain and protect food along its journey is our mission. Viking Cold is committed to using our technology to work with food companies to create a more sustainable supply chain.”

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About Viking Cold Solutions

Viking Cold Solutions is the leading long-duration thermal energy storage provider to the energy-intensive frozen/low-temperature cold storage industry. Viking Cold delivers cost-effective and flexible energy management services which protect food and help reduce environmental impact. Its patented Thermal Energy Storage system with phase change material (PCM) and intelligent controls reduces cold storage energy costs up to 35 percent or more, while improving temperature stability and optimizing refrigeration operations. Viking Cold Solutions’ TES systems have been measured, verified, and incentivized by energy utilities across the U.S. and are currently in use around the world providing efficiency to grocery stores, low-temperature warehouses, and restaurants.

For additional information, please visit www.vikingcold.com.

Sales Contact:

Collin Coker, Vice

President Sales &

Marketing

ccoker@vikingcold.com

+1.281.687.0919

Press Contact:

Damon Vance

Marketing Director

dvance@vikingcold.com

+1.832.899.4771



