REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperva, Inc., the cybersecurity leader championing the fight to secure data and applications wherever they reside, published its May 2020 Cyber Threat Index Report, revealing seven major application DDoS attacks over the previous month — two of which lasted 5-6 days. Additionally, the team found that 47% of account takeover (ATO) attacks were aimed at loyalty programs and streaming services, where bad actors attempted to use stolen credentials to gain unauthorized access to online accounts to carry out malicious actions such as data theft, identity fraud or fraudulent e-commerce transactions.
The monthly report also showed continued signs of site traffic recovery across various industries following the lift in shelter-in-place orders, as schools across the world reopened and employees returned to workplaces. Key findings between May 1 and May 31, 2020 include:
The Cyber Threat Index is a monthly measurement and analysis of the global cyber threat landscape across data and applications, and is based on data gathered from Imperva sensors all over the world—including over 25 petabytes of network traffic passing through the Imperva CDN per month. With over one trillion total requests analyzed and 21 billion application attacks blocked, it offers an unrivaled and comprehensive look at application security and provides an easy-to-understand score to consistently track cyber threat levels and observe trends over time. Viewers can dive deeper into the score and drill down for individual industries and countries, and also view historic Index scores.
The May 2020 Cyber Threat Index is available at https://www.imperva.com/cyber-threat-index/
“In May, we were surprised to find two unusually long DDoS attacks lasting 5-6 days. As methods to carry out DDoS have become more advanced, leading to increased accessibility to those with no technical skills, we have historically seen that most attackers would rather not waste time and resources on achieving their proof of impact,” said Nadav Avital, head of security research at Imperva. “For example, in Imperva’s 2019 Global DDoS Threat Landscape Report, we found that about 29% of attacks lasted 1-6 hours while 26% lasted less than 10 minutes. Longer attacks — such as the ones conducted in May — suggest they are the work of more professional bad actors who use their own botnets to carry out persistent assaults.”
The Cyber Threat Index was created by Imperva Research Labs, a premier research organization for security analysis, vulnerability discovery and compliance expertise. The organization provides round-the-clock research into the latest security vulnerabilities and is comprised of some of the world’s leading experts in data and application security.
