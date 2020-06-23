CONSTI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 23 JUNE 2020, at 4.00 p.m.

Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sorsanen, Joni

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Consti Plc

LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71_20200623134722_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-06-23

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Consti Plc stock options 2020

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 11,500 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 11,500 Volume weighted average price: EUR

CONSTI PLC

Further information:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2019, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 315 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi



